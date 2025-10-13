ESPN predicts Seahawks will look for defensive upgrade at NFL trade deadline
Coming into the 2025 NFL season the strongest unit on the Seattle Seahawks roster was supposed to be their secondary. That's proven true so far, but in a way that you'd hope they'd never have to go through.
In Sunday's road game against Jacksonville all three of the Seahawks' Pro Bowl defensive backs (Julian Love, Devon Witherspoon, Riq Woolen) had to sit out due to injuries.
Early on that secondary was tested, and the Jaguars took an early lead thanks to a coverage lapse on Brian Thomas Jr. - eventually the Seahawks pass rush got going so hot that nothing on the back end mattered, but they can't bank on that happening every game, as we learned from the loss to Tampa.
And so, we might see Seattle's front office make a move for a cornerback around the NFL trade deadline, according to Brady Henderson at ESPN.
"The Seahawks could use help at cornerback... Josh Jobe has been their most consistent cornerback. But Jobe struggled Sunday, with one of his several miscalculations resulting in a Jaguars touchdown. Cornerback feels like a position the Seahawks will look to upgrade before the Nov. 4 trade deadline."
Overall Jobe has had a very strong season - as has Derion Kendrick in relief of Witherspoon.
However, Sunday's game showed that the Seahawks would be taking a pretty big risk - especially against contenders that are deeper at wide receiver - if they let it ride and don't add anymore help at this position.
The problem is that there are almost zero NFL teams that have an excess of depth at cornerback - especially not those teams that are likely to be sellers at the trade deadline.
What options there are in free agency at this late date are pretty limited, as well.
The best path forward may be addition by subtraction in getting what they can in a Riq Woolen trade and hoping that Witherspoon recovers and Jobe and Kendrick can finish the season strong.
