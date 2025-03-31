ESPN names Seahawks favorite fit for 'tone-setter' to reset offensive line identity
It seems the Seattle Seahawks have given up on the idea of improving their offensive line in free agency. General manager John Schneider told ESPN earlier today at the owners' meetings in Palm Beach that the team may sign somebody after the draft but it'll be more of a cap casualty than any real splash signing. Schneider mentioned the several offensive linemen that the team brought in for free agent meetings, saying that none of them were really a fit.
That means the Seahawks will have to do something they've never been able to during the John Schneider era: draft and develop a quality interior offensive line.
History is against them, but they could do worse than finding the meanest, most goonish run mauler they can find to try to establish a new identity in the trenches. According to ESPN, their best hope there is NDSU left tackle Grey Zabel, who they have pegged as the best fit for the Seahawks.
"Zabel would upgrade a Seahawks front that is talent-deficient at the guard position. He has the traits to fit their offensive system - which is built on outside zone runs - under new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak... he is a tone-setter with the movement skills to combo and climb, along with the power to hold off interior rushers. He'd help reset the identity of the Seattle offensive line."
This all sounds good in theory, but fans should keep in mind that the Seahawks have generally avoided drafting projected guards in Round 1 - and when they have gone after them the results haven't been pretty.
As far as who they'll go after, it sounds like center is off the table. Schneider said this draft class is weak at that spot, meaning they'll likely have Olu Oluwatimi and Jalen Sundell compete for the right to start there. With Abe Lucas (for now) holding down right tackle and Charles Cross established on the blindside, that means guards and tackles who could convert to guards will be the main course.
Hopefully Schneider has some new tricks up his sleep that we haven't seen before, otherwise we're in for more of the same low ceiling for Seattle's offense that we've seen in too many recent years.
