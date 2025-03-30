Seattle Seahawks 7-round 2025 NFL mock draft: Post-free agency edition
The Seattle Seahawks are slated to be on the clock at number 18 overall in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. However, the odds that John Schneider's team has 18 first-round grades for prospects in this class is pretty low. That means a trade makes sense. One way they could go is a move up, perhaps for someone like LSU lineman Will Campbell, who's the top-ranked offensive tackle in this class.
It would be more on brand for the Seahawks to be looking to trade down from 18, though - maximizing their picks in the second and third rounds where the real meat of this class is. With that in mind, we went into our latest seven-round mock draft scenario looking to move down in Round 1.
We got what we wanted in an offer from the Buffalo Bills, who sent over pick Nos. 30 and 56 overall in addition to a 2026 fourth-round pick for the 18th overall selection. That netted us 11 picks total, more than enough to address the offensive line and all the other spots that need tending to. Here's how it went down.
Pick No. 30: Ohio State DT Tyleik Williams
The Seahawks will need to replace veteran defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins at some point and with this pick they check that box right away. At 6-foot-3, 334 pounds Williams has the requisite size and power to help the Seahawks plug up the middle against the run, which has been a serious issue more often than not over the last three seasons. Williams earned a superb 88.6 grade from PFF last season against the run, which ranked eighth-best at his position.
Pick No. 50: Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart
There's no guarantee that Dart will still be available in the second round, but if he is Seattle can certainly use the depth at quarterback in case it doesn't work out with Sam Darnold. Dart (6-foot-2, 225 pounds) is ranked third at QB in this class behind Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders. His 91.9 passing grade in 2024 was better than either of them, though - and first in the nation. Dart also led the SEC in completion rate (69.3%), passing yards (4,279) and QB rate (180.7) last year.
Pick No. 52: Iowa State WR Jaylin Noel
With Tyler Lockett finally moving on, the Seahawks will probably want another 5-foot-10 wide receiver to keep the Doug Baldwin tradition going strong. Noel fits the prototype and like Baldwin and Lockett, Noel is an excellent route runner with a wide catch radius. This pick might be overkill as far as slot receivers go, but Cooper Kupp is 31 years old and Noel could start out as a standout on special teams, where he has extensive experience as both a punt returner and kick returner.
Pick No. 56: Minnesota OT Aireontae Ersery
Finally we get down to the real challenge for Seattle in this draft class: improving an offensive line that ranked as the worst in the NFC at the end of the season. Ersery (6-foot-6, 330 pounds) played virtually his entire college career at left tackle, but to start out he would likely project as a left guard for the Seahawks, where his size would give him a big advantage. If things don't work out with Charles Cross on the blindside, Ersery would be ready to step up.
Pick No. 82: Penn State S Kevin Winston Jr.
Before finishing the work on the offensive line, we couldn't resist taking a chance on boosting an already-strong safety room with Kevin Winston Jr. (6-foot-2, 208 pounds). Winston only played two games last year due to a torn ACL, but in 2023 he earned an elite 89.2 overall grade from PFF. Winston is particularly sharp against the run, which should appeal to Seattle for obvious reasons.
Pick No. 92: LSU OT Emery Jones
Back into the trenches for this pick, where LSU's Emery Jones (6-foot-6, 315 pounds) serves as a potential long-term replacement for Abe Lucas at right tackle if he can't get past his knee issues. Jones also has some experience at right guard, which could come in handy given the Seahawks' situation at that spot.
Pick No. 137: Sacramento State G Jackson Slater
Sliding offensive tackles inside doesn't always work out, so Seattle should plan to draft an actual guard (or two) at some point. Jackson Slater (6-foot-4, 316 pounds) mostly played left guard in college. For this past season he earned a superb 88.2 pass blocking grade, which is where the Seahawks need to improve most. Over the last three seasons Slater only allowed two sacks and four quarterback hits.
Pick No. 172: LSU G Miles Frazier
Another guard pick here completes the offensive line work. Miles Frazier (6-foot-5, 325 pounds) gives the Seahawks another bullet at right guard, where Anthony Bradford, Chistian Haynes and Sataoa Laumea all struck out last season. Like Slater, Frazier has earned high marks for his pass protection (88.0 in 2024), having given up just four sacks and four QB hits in three years.
Pick No. 175: Notre Dame LB Jack Kiser
With Ernest Jones and Tyrice Knight the Seahawks should have their starters set at this position. However, inside linebacker depth should probably also be on the menu for the Seahawks. Jack Kiser (6-foot-1, 227 pounds) offers a jack of all trades dynamic. In 69 career college games he posted four interceptions, seven pass breakups, six forced fumbles, 17 tackles for a loss and six sacks.
Pick No. 223: Minnesota EDGE Jah Joyner
Seattle's edge rotation looks pretty strong, especially after signing DeMarcus Lawrence and keeping Uchenna Nwosu around. They probably can't rely on Nwosu playing a full season, though - which makes edge depth another item on the to-do list. Jah Joyner (6-foot-5, 250 pounds) posted 14.5 sacks and 18 tackles for a loss during his time at Minnesota.
Pick No. 234: South Carolina RB Raheim Sanders
Running backs tend to get injured at a high rate, so even though the Seahawks have a great 1-2-3 with Ken Walker, Zach Charbonnet and Kenny McIntosh they should probably draft another one. Raheim Sanders (6-foot-2, 225 pounds) offers power rushing and ability as a receiver. He totaled almost 4,000 yards and 33 touchdowns from scrimmage in college.
