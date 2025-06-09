ESPN names 2 crucial elements to watch at Seattle Seahawks minicamp
The biggest offseason storyline for the Seattle Seahawks has been their dramatic changes on offense, especially going from Geno Smith to Sam Darnold at quarterback. While we're on the side that says Darnold is a superior option, that debate may turn out to be irrelevant if Seattle's offensive line does not play a whole lot better than they have the last few years.
It's been 15 seasons of mediocrity and well-below-average results from this unit, but the Seahawks may be weaker along the offensive line than they've ever been going into 2025. That could put a serious damper on Darnold's ceiling in Seattle. And so, according to Brady Henderson at ESPN, two of the things he'll be watching at this week's minicamp are how quick Darnold gets the ball out and how much the new offense gets him out of the pocket.
ESPN names top Seahawks minicamp storylines
"Two specific things bear watching in light of the uncertainties with Seattle's O-line as well as Darnold's awful finish to last season: 1) Is Darnold, who ranked 34th last year in average time before throw and was sacked nine times in the Vikings' playoff loss, getting the ball out on time? 2) How much is Kubiak's scheme helping him avoid sacks by getting him outside of the pocket?"
Getting Geno Smith on the move more might not have been enough to save former offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb's job - but it couldn't possibly have hurt given the way the pocket consistently collapsed on Smith.
Despite Smith being one of the game's best quartebracks at avoiding pressure and delivering positive plays, he wound up taking a career-high 50 sacks. Combined with the lack of a run game, Seattle's offense came crashing down, finishing the season ranked 18th in scoring despite having a loaded skill group.
That skill group has since undergone some equally dramatic changes, but overall it might be even more talented than the one Seattle put on the field in 2024. If Kubiak can take advantage of that and somehow scheme around an awful offensive line, he should be in the running for assistant of the year.
