ESPN insider clarifies quarterback situation for the Seattle Seahawks

Some day Jalen Milroe could go down as the greatest quarterback in Seattle Seahawks franchise history. He's already the most athletic, anyway. Milroe could also earn a "bust" label and never even start a full season at quarterback. Either way, Seattle fans are going to have to wait a while to see which way Milroe's career goes.
The plan for the Seahawks at quarterback in 2025 consists of Sam Darnold, Sam Darnold, Sam Darnold and if Sam Darnold gets injured, then they'll give Drew Lock a try. There may be a red zone rushing package or two for Milroe but the only games that he is likely to see significant playing time in this year will come during the preseason.
Here's ESPN's Seahawks beat reporter Brady Henderson breaking down the very clear pecking order at quarterback, just in case anyone is still confused.
As Henderson alluded to, there is precedence for a third-round rookie quarterback to replace a veteran who just signed a big contract. However, Milroe's game is far more raw than Russell Wilson's was coming into the league. Milroe might have a Lamar Jackson or Jalen Hurts kind of ceiling - but putting him on the field right now would likely mean we'd see results more like Anthony Richardson or Malik Willis.
Some Seahawks fans may rather see Milroe start over Darnold despite the incomplete nature of his passing repertoire, but we guarantee they don't want to see Milroe crash and burn because he was asked to do too much too early in his career.
The more time Milroe has to stand on the sidelines and watch and learn, the more likely he'll be ready for when his opportunity does come. And it will.
