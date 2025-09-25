ESPN delivers definitive verdict on who won the Russell Wilson trade
As it turns out Russell Wilson's fourth act in the NFL didn't even last four games. After throwing for just 126 yards in a loss to Washington, the Giants have benched Russ in favor of rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart. Thus likely ends Wilson's run as a starter in the NFL - although Wilson is remains adamant that he is not done playing and has no plans to retire.
While he could always catch on with another team as a backup, now seems like a good time for a retrospective on Wilson's career. To be sure, he was an incredible quarterback for a long time - and it wasn't by accident that he made 10 Pro Bowl teams.
However, it is also clear that the Seattle Seahawks got out just in time, as ESPN's Bill Barnwell says in his latest piece examining some of the biggest trades around the league over the last few years.
ESPN on Russell Wilson trade
"The Seahawks moved on at the perfect time. Wilson was markedly worse from the moment he stepped onto the field in the Denver, and while he didn't get any help when the Broncos hired Nathaniel Hackett as their coach, the Wilson trade turned out to be one of the worst decisions of the past decade, with the Broncos giving up significant draft capital and paying Wilson nearly $123 million for two years of below-average play."
This just goes to show that you should always take the initial grades afer a big trade or a draft pick with a grain of salt. At the time Denver got near-universal As and Bs for the deal, while Seattle earned Ds and Fs from most analysts, present company included.
Wilson was never an All-Pro and never got a league MVP vote, but he did deserve at least some consideration during his peak years (2015-2020) before the trio of Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson established themselves as the best in the game.
Whatever else his legacy may be, Wilson is by far the greatest quarterback in Seahawks franchise history and should be an easy addition to the Ring of Honor.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Russell Wilson shares defiant statement after GIants bench him
Seattle Seahawks lose critical run-blocker for at least four games
Sam Darnold-Geno Smith swap aging well for Seattle Seahawks
Cooper Kupp piles on praise for new Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak