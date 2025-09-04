Fantasy Football: ESPN says Seahawks running backs have 'great' matchup vs. 49ers
Everything that happens during the preseason has to be taken with a grain of salt. That said, if there's one thing that the Seattle Seahawks made clear last month it was their staunch commitment to running the ball. That's something former head coach Pete Carroll preached a lot, but was often unable to do thanks to poor offensive line play.
Heading into the 2025 season, that's not going to be the case based on what we saw from Seattle's starters in preseason play. Not only were the Seahawks fully committed to running the ball, they did it extremely well thanks to an unthinkable level of run blocking from their offensive line, as well as big contributions from tight ends, fullbacks and wide receivers.
Needless to say, that could be a huge problem for their first opponent, the San Francisco 49ers - who are coming to town on Sunday afternoon. Last season the Niners struggled against the run, allowing 124.6 yards per game on the ground, ranking 18th in the NFL.
While that's a somewhat unreliable metric, other more advanced stats tell the same story, including PFF's grades ranking them 28th in run defense.
According to ESPN, Seattle's newfound love of the run and San Francisco's struggles in this area make it a great opportunity for both Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet, who have been given "great" matchup label in fantasy football this week.
When healthy Walker is still the Seahaws' lead running back and his athleticism gives him a ceiling that no other running back in the NFL can match - provided he starts playing with some discipline and following his blockers.
As for Charbonnet, he can't compete with Walker's athleticism but he's a far better pass protector, which logically should make him the go-to guy in the Seahawks backfield on third downs.
Both may also be seriously involved in the passing game - as new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak heavily used his running backs last season in New Orleans.
While this all sounds good in theory, there is one potential hiccup that's flying under the radar. Robert Saleh is back as the 49ers' defensive coordinator after a few years as the Jets' head coach. This unit had been suffering from brain drain, as their defensive coordinators kept getting jobs elsewhere in the offseason. Saleh's return could mean better returns against the run. Time will tell.
