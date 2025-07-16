Former New York Legend Gave Russell Wilson Advice on Big City
Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will begin his first training camp with the New York Giants. As he begins work with his third team in three seasons, he learned how to adjust to playing in the New York market by speaking with one of the city's greatest athletes.
Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated sat down with the 36-year old quarterback and discussed the advice he received from former New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony. Anthony played seven seasons in New York and was well received by the fan base and media.
“Me and Carmelo were talking about this,” Wilson told Orr. “He’s like, ‘Man, this is the perfect place for you to reestablish and have everybody realize who Russell Wilson really is, by not just how you play on the field, but what you do, the community and different things that you’re able to impact.’ “And people, it doesn’t get any bigger than New York City.”
Frank Sinatra said if you can make it in New York, you can make it anywhere. Apparently, so did Anthony. Wilson feel rejuvenated and mentally prepared to take on the challenge of the Big Apple.
“Honestly, I feel like I’m 25 years old all over again,” Wilson said. “And I think part of that is just physically I feel great. Mentally, I feel amazing in terms of, It’s possible. You know what I mean? And I think ultimately, a big part of it is the people you’re around, the players, the coaching staff, the mentality of the guys. And then being in the city. The energy of it is for people that like to be fast-paced, which is me.”
Wilson and his Giants teammates will begin training camp on July 23. They will play their first regular season game at the Washington Commanders on Sept. 7.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Former Seahawks QB makes list of worst NFL coaching hires since 2000
Analyst names Seahawks among teams most likely to regress this year
Speed demon named under-the-radar Seattle Seahawks rookie to watch
Busted Day 2 draft pick named worst Seahawks rookie from 2024 season