Former New York Legend Gave Russell Wilson Advice on Big City

Carmelo Anthony, who will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in September, gave credible and important advice to New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson. Wilson started his career with the Seattle Seahawks.

Scott Salomon

Jun 18, 2025; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson (3) warms up during minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. / John Jones-Imagn Images

Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will begin his first training camp with the New York Giants. As he begins work with his third team in three seasons, he learned how to adjust to playing in the New York market by speaking with one of the city's greatest athletes.

Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated sat down with the 36-year old quarterback and discussed the advice he received from former New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony. Anthony played seven seasons in New York and was well received by the fan base and media.

“Me and Carmelo were talking about this,” Wilson told Orr. “He’s like, ‘Man, this is the perfect place for you to reestablish and have everybody realize who Russell Wilson really is, by not just how you play on the field, but what you do, the community and different things that you’re able to impact.’ “And people, it doesn’t get any bigger than New York City.”

Frank Sinatra said if you can make it in New York, you can make it anywhere. Apparently, so did Anthony. Wilson feel rejuvenated and mentally prepared to take on the challenge of the Big Apple.

“Honestly, I feel like I’m 25 years old all over again,” Wilson said. “And I think part of that is just physically I feel great. Mentally, I feel amazing in terms of, It’s possible. You know what I mean? And I think ultimately, a big part of it is the people you’re around, the players, the coaching staff, the mentality of the guys. And then being in the city. The energy of it is for people that like to be fast-paced, which is me.” 

Wilson and his Giants teammates will begin training camp on July 23. They will play their first regular season game at the Washington Commanders on Sept. 7.

Scott Salomon joined On SI in April 2024, covering breaking news and analysis for various On SI channels. Scott covers the NFL, College Football, MLB, and the WNBA. Scott has been covering local and national sports for over 35 years. Scott graduated from the University of Miami School of Communication and the St. Thomas University School of Law. Scott is also a member of the PFWA and the FWAA. Follow Scott Salomon on X @ScottSalomonNFL.