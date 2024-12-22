5 Storylines to Watch in Seahawks' Week 16 Game vs. Vikings
Late in the season, there’s no more wiggle room for the Seattle Seahawks and their playoff push. If they don’t win out, they will need all the chips to fall their way if they hope to get in the dance.
That challenge isn’t getting any easier with the Minnesota Vikings (12-2) coming to Lumen Field for a Week 16 matchup. Seattle (8-6) needs a bounce back from having their four-game win streak snapped last week against the Green Bay Packers.
The Seahawks and Vikings kick off at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday. Here are five storylines to watch in Seattle’s late-season battle with Minnesota.
1. Can Seattle’s defensive front halt the Vikings’ run game?
Minnesota is averaging 113.2 rush yards per game (15th) this season, led by running back Aaron Jones. Through 14 games, Jones has 979 rushing yards and is averaging 4.6 yards per carry. He also has over 1,300 total scrimmage yards this season.
After holding opponents to under 100 rush yards three times from Weeks 9–13, the Seahawks have given up more than 120 ground yards in back-to-back weeks against the Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals. Seattle’s front must provide some more resistance against the Vikings and force Minnesota quarterback Sam Darnold into passing situations.
The Vikings are most dangerous when their offense is balanced. Seattle has to shut that down early in the game.
2. Does Seahawks OC Ryan Grubb commit to the run game or ride Geno Smith’s arm?
In Week 15, Seattle offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb gave running back Zach Charbonnet just eight carries, despite trailing by just 10 points with 10 minutes remaining in the game. Charbonnet took one of those carries for a 24-yard touchdown run. During the week, Grubb spoke about the adjustments he could’ve made but didn’t.
“I think that there are points in football games where you might not be able to run the ball anymore depending on how much time’s left and things like that,” Grubb said on Thursday. “But, if you’re looking for a play and you’re trying to spark the offense, I think it always starts with the playmakers. That was certainly the thought, ‘How do we get the ball to [Metcalf] and [Lockett] and [Jaxon Smith-Njigba]?’”
Lead running back Kenneth Walker III is back after a two-game absence that thrust Charbonnet into the starting role. Grubb now has twice the backfield weapons to scheme into his game plan. Seattle is 6-1 this season when they run the ball 20 or more times and 3-5 when they don’t.
Minnesota has the 28th-ranked pass defense this season (244.9 yards per game allowed), which will be enticing for Grubb’s pass-heavy attack. But Geno Smith can’t do it on his own.
3. Will the Seahawks defense let Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison get going?
Vikings wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison have the second-most combined receiving yards (2,014) among pass-catching duos in the NFL this season. They are one of the most dangerous combos in the league, and Darnold has been efficient at getting them the ball.
Minnesota is going to go to its star receivers early and often. Addison and Jefferson make up about 57 percent of the Vikings’ targets in the passing game. The target share, plus the talent level of both, make for a tall task for Seattle.
“Those guys, they play all the positions so you got to account for them and all the spots,” Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said Wednesday. “Probably the most diverse route tree that we’re going to get from a duo yet this year and they deserve a lot of credit for that.”
4. Can Seattle’s pass rush disrupt Sam Darnold?
The Seahawks’ pass rush has been hot and cold this season. They are fifth in team pressures (262), but 27th in pressure-to-sack percentage (12.21 percent). Seattle was unable to sack Packers quarterback Jordan Love in Week 15, with Love getting the ball out quickly and Green Bay’s offensive line mitigating the pressure.
Seattle’s 32 sacks this season is tied for 20th with three other teams. Darnold has been good for the Vikings when under pressure this season, but his average time to throw jumps from 2.73 seconds to 3.69 — nearly a second longer the Seahawks may have to try and bring him down.
Love also loses about a second on his average while under pressure this season, but he has been getting the ball out quicker than Darnold in general. If Seattle can shut down Minnesota’s run game, they could tee off on Darnold being forced to pass the ball.
5. How will the Seahawks’ playoff chances look after Week 16?
Seahawks fans will double as New York Jets supporters this weekend as Seattle hopes the Jets beat the Los Angeles Rams to aid their playoff push. If the Rams win and the Seahawks lose in Week 16, everything would have to fall perfectly in line for Seattle to earn a playoff spot — including beating Los Angeles in Week 18.
With no margin for error, this will be a huge game to decide the future of Seattle’s season. They can fall behind in the NFC West or potentially retake the division lead.
