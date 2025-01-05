Byron Murphy II Active as Seahawks Wrap Up Season at Rams
Despite missing practice time this week with a new back injury, after receiving a questionable designation on Friday, Seattle Seahawks rookie Byron Murphy II will be active for the team's season finale against the Los Angeles Rams.
Selected out of Texas with the 16th overall pick in April's NFL draft, Murphy will look to finish his first season with the Seahawks on a strong note. Going into Sunday's finale, he has produced 34 combined tackles, half a sack, and 21 quarterback pressures, playing a key role in helping the team's run defense improve over the course of the season and providing more of an impact than his general numbers may suggest.
After placing tackle Abraham Lucas and cornerback Josh Jobe on injured reserve on Saturday, Seattle had to deactivate several healthy players for Sunday's final road contest due to the 46-man limit on game day. Among them, quarterback-turned-receiver John Rhys Plumlee won't suit up for his NFL debut and receiver Cody White will also be held out as a scratch with Jake Bobo and Dareke Young being active as reserves behind starters DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
In addition, the Seahawks listed Jaren Hall as their emergency quarterback for the third straight game, and he would be eligible to play if Geno Smith and Sam Howell both suffered injuries and could not continue playing on Sunday. Tight end Tyler Mabry also won't play after being signed back onto the 53-man roster this week.
On defense, with Murphy good to go after testing out the injury in pre-game warmups, Seattle deactivated defensive tackles Quinton Bohanna and Brandon Pili after elevating the former from the practice squad and signing the latter to the 53-man roster earlier in the week. Linebacker Patrick O'Connell also won't suit up for the finale with special teams ace Josh Ross getting the nod instead behind starters Ernest Jones and Tyrice Knight.
More Seahawks News
Seahawks Sign CB Artie Burns, NT Brandon Pili From Practice Squad
Report: Seahawks, Ernest Jones IV Pause Contract Talks
Seahawks' Geno Smith Previews Rams Finale
Seattle Seahawks Draft Position All But Decided Due To Winning Too Much