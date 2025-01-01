All Seahawks

NFL Power Rankings: Where Are Seahawks Going Into Week 18?

The Seattle Seahawks are 9-7. Where are they in the recent NFL power rankings?

Jeremy Brener

Dec 26, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs after a catch against the Chicago Bears during the third quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks may have won against the Chicago Bears in Week 17, but they saw their playoff hopes come to an end as the Los Angeles Rams clinched the NFC West.

With the Seahawks no longer eligible for the playoffs, Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr felt no need to move Seattle from its No. 18 spot in his weekly power rankings.

"I thought Mike Macdonald handled the end of game situation really well, especially the suite of all-out blitz looks he showed Caleb Williams with the game on the line. Williams made a throw of the year candidate on one, and on the second, Macdonald didn't drop any of the rushers at the line after dropping two from the previous look. Williams was clearly scattered and tossed up a lob that was picked," Orr writes.

Teams that ranked behind the Seahawks were the Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts, Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders, Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers, New York Giants, New Orleans Saints, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets and Tennessee Titans.

The Seahawks are back in action on Sunday against the Rams at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:25 p.m. PT.

Jeremy Brener
