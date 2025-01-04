Seahawks' Geno Smith Previews Rams Finale
The Seattle Seahawks are out of playoff contention, but they are looking forward to their Week 18 matchup as they take on their NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams.
There are a lot of good vibes surrounding the game from the Seahawks' end, but there might not be anyone more amped for the game than quarterback Geno Smith.
"Big game. Shoot, I can't wait. I enjoy playing football. Every opportunity you get, man, like for young guys or anybody listening, they're all valuable and you know for me, man, I look forward to the next opportunity and so that's just this, the next opportunity and really looking forward to it," Smith said.
The Rams will be resting many of their starters to keep them healthy for their Wild Card game next weekend, but there are still a lot of backups who could make their mark, and Smith has taken notice.
"Yeah, I just think overall it starts up front with them," Smith said. "They drafted two really talented guys up front and I feel like they did a good job of trying to make up for some of the things they lost with losing Aaron. You can see those guys are really getting after it. You speak on [Jared] Verse; tough, physical guy at the point of attack.
"Really good on the edge. I thought [Braden] Fiske did a good job in our game and has done a good job all season and then Kobie Turner. All those guys up front who they like to get five-man rushes. They want to send five, get everyone in one-on-ones see who can win their match-up and then when you look at the back end, man, just a lot of mixing personnel. A lot of dime coverage. A lot of nickel coverage. So a lot of DBs on the field. That would usually help with the pass game, so I think they're doing a good job in their system and I think it's showing up on tape."
Even if there aren't many starters taking the field for Los Angeles, plenty of people are looking to make an impact on both sides, so the game is expected to be competitive.
Smith is leading by example and providing his teammates reasons to get amped for the game. Whether players are looking to make an impression, a statement or trying to reach milestones for financial reasons, the Seahawks have plenty to play for against the Rams.
Kickoff between the Seahawks and Rams is set for 1:25 p.m. PT. The game can be watched on FOX.
More Seahawks News
Seattle Seahawks Draft Position All But Decided Due To Winning Too Much
NFL Power Rankings: Where Are Seahawks Going Into Week 18?
Seahawks QB Geno Smith Can Cash In vs. Rams
By the Numbers: Dissecting Why the Seahawks Missed the Playoffs
Seahawks Should Have Easy Decision on Geno Smith, Future at QB