Seahawks LB Ernest Jones 'Would Love To Be Here' On New Deal
Even though he's played just nine games with the Seattle Seahawks, inside linebacker Ernest Jones IV made it known he wants to remain with the team beyond 2024.
Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald has raved about Jones since the team traded for him ahead of Seattle's Week 8 game against the Buffalo Bills. When speaking to the media on Wednesday, Jones made it clear the feeling is mutual.
"Yeah, I think words and all of that is kind of the same. Everything's going that way," Jones said when asked if the Seahawks have indicated they plan to try and re-sign him. "Coaches, like me, I love it here. I would love to be here. But as far as [an] extension or free agency, I'm kind of just letting my agent handle it, letting the organization handle it, and hopefully, you know, we get something done so I can be around."
Seattle acquired Jones mid-season despite him being in the last season of his four-year rookie deal. Jones played three seasons with the Los Angeles Rams — who drafted him in the third round in 2021 — and won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks' NFC West rivals as a rookie.
He was traded to the Tennessee Titans ahead of this season along with a 2026 sixth-round pick in return for a 2026 fifth-round pick. Seattle then acquired him in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round draft pick and then-starting linebacker Jerome Baker.
Since then, in nine games played, Jones has racked up 85 tackles, two pass deflections, an interception, a forced fumble and a tackle for loss. He quickly emerged as one of the best players on Macdonald's Seahawks defense.
"We love him. We love him. He's a great player," Macdonald said on Monday. "There's a poise to how he operates, which I respect. I think [Jones] loves football. Those are the guys that do really well here. He would do great in a lot of organizations, probably every organization. I think he's a great fit here. We love him. I think he loves it here, too. It's been great so far."
The Seahawks overhauled their inside linebacker group mid-season after beginning the year with Tyrel Dodson — now with the Miami Dolphins — and Baker, both of whom were signed in the offseason.
Jones and rookie fourth-round pick Tyrice Knight have provided much more stable play in the middle of the defense in the back half of the campaign.
Realistically, Jones will command top-end linebacker money on a new contract. He could land somewhere in the $15 million annual range, which would make him the fourth-highest-paid inside linebacker in the league currently, per Over The Cap.
Seattle still has one game remaining on its 2024 schedule: A Week 18 showdown against the Rams, Jones' former team. The Seahawks can then turn their attention towards locking down Jones as a cornerstone of Macdonald's defense.
