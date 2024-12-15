Game Predictions: Seahawks Week 15 vs. Packers
Four games remain in the regular season, and the Seattle Seahawks remain in must-win mode as they maintain a half-game advantage in the NFC West. The Green Bay Packers are their next test.
Seattle (8-5) has won four in a row but has only pulled themselves out of the NFC's basement. Now that they are back in playoff contention, and currently in the division lead, they have to keep winning.
Green Bay (9-4) won three in a row before suffering a narrow Week 14 loss to the Detroit Lions, who are currently the conference's top seed. The Packers have the seventh-ranked scoring offense at 26.8 points per game.
Can the Seahawks prove they belong with the NFC's top brass by beating the Packers in primetime? Our writing staff has a few predictions and players to watch in Sunday's Week 15 game.
Predictions For Week 15
Winning nine of their 13 games, the Packers don't have any glaring weaknesses on the stat sheet. Coach Matt LaFleur's team ranks in the top 10 in scoring offense and defense while boasting a top 10 passing offense, top 10 rushing offense, and top 10 rushing defense, showcasing one of the NFL's best all-around teams. They also sit third in the league in turnovers created and seventh overall in turnover margin.
But if Green Bay does have a deficiency, the defense has been vulnerable at times against the pass, particularly in the middle of the field where quarterbacks have consistently carved them up, including Jared Goff completing 14 of 17 passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns on in-breaking routes to lead the Lions to a Week 14 win. Seattle has the weaponry to attack that flaw with Geno Smith being an adept passer on digs and crossing routes and the trio of DK Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Tyler Lockett at his disposal.
The Packers also have had their share of issues protecting the football with Jordan Love throwing 11 interceptions, though he hasn't thrown one for since Week 11. With the Seahawks recording at least one interception in seven consecutive games and returning two of those picks for six points, considering Love ranks in the top 10 in turnover worthy play percentage according to Pro Football Focus, pressure on the quarterback could coax him into a critical mistake or two.
With the two teams combining to win seven of their previous eight games, few teams have been hotter than Seattle or Green Bay. Playing at home could provide a significant advantage for the Seahawks in a matchup pitting two equally matched teams with many similar strengths, but being able to run the ball and slow down Josh Jacobs on the ground will be imperative to pulling off a Sunday night win and staying in front in the NFC West. -Corbin K. Smith
Corbin's Pick to Click: Jaxon Smith-Njigba
On fire since Week 8, Smith-Njigba has ranked in the top 10 in the NFL in receiving yards and touchdowns over Seattle's past six games, averaging just shy of 100 receiving yards per game during that span. For the season, no player has been more prolific operating from the slot, as he leads the league with 63 receptions and 795 yards while working from inside.
Given Green Bay's well-documented trouble defending the middle of the field, Smith-Njigba should be poised for another big game with a high volume of targets, especially with starting slot corner Javon Bullard sidelined by an ankle injury. His replacement, Reisean Nixon, has already allowed three touchdowns from the slot this season, creating a prime matchup for the sophomore receiver to capitalize on and do substantial damage.
Corbin's Prediction: Seahawks 31, Packers 27
This game may be decided by Seattle's ability to fuel its offense via the pass game, as the Packers' rush defense has been a top-10 unit in the league in 2024. But that also means the Seahawks could dominate with a similar ground effort they put on tape last week against the Arizona Cardinals.
Kenneth Walker III is listed as doubtful, which means running back Zach Charbonnet will likely be the leading rusher for Seattle on Sunday. That worked well for the Seahawks last week, as their season-high of 176 rushing yards — including a 51-yard touchdown run by Charbonnet — powered the win over the Cardinals. It was the first game where Seattle displayed a legitimate balanced attack behind an offensive line that pushed the line of scrimmage.
Green Bay's defense will be even tougher to penetrate. It's an opportunity to for Seattle to prove its offense has turned a corner.
Defensively, the Packers' offense is potent. Quarterback Jordan Love, however, has 11 interceptions on the season and has made mistakes that other teams haven't always been able to capitalize on. The Seahawks' defense has been a turnover machine as of late, and their pass rush won't make things easy on Love. It all starts by stopping running back Josh Jacobs first and forcing Love into straight dropback situations. -Connor Benintendi
Connor's Pick to Click: RB Zach Charbonnet
Again, Green Bay isn't going to be easy to run over. But Charbonnet showed in Week 14 he can be a proven, savvy bell cow if given the opportunity. If the offensive line keeps getting push and creating lanes, there's no reason Charbonnet shouldn't have a big day. Part of this prediction is that if Charbonnet can't get going, Seattle's offense may struggle to get going. That could make it a long day for the Seahawks as they try to put points on the board.
Connor's Score Prediction: Seahawks 31, Packers 28
