Seahawks' Geno Smith Talks 'Big Game' vs. Packers
The Seattle Seahawks are getting ready for their biggest game of the year, a Week 15 Sunday Night Football matchup against the playoff-bound Green Bay Packers.
A win would keep the Seahawks in first place in the NFC West, one game ahead of the Los Angeles Rams.
Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith recognizes the magnitude of the game ahead, but he's maintaining the same week-to-week mindset he has employed all season long.
"It's a very big game for us because it's the next game," Smith said. "We've been saying that the entire year, and that's not going to change. We understand what's at stake. We understand that -- you want to have meaningful games late in December. You want to have your crowd, these great fans that we have, their cheering and have something to be excited for in these meaningful games, as you said. Like I said, we've just got to take it one day, one game at a time. We can't put more emphasis on it than it needs to be. It's a very big game. We know what's at stake, but it's just the next game. We've got to make sure we approach it the right way and take it step by step."
Not only is there an enormity surrounding the game, but there's a very good team on the other sideline in the Packers defense that should be giving the Seahawks offense a massive challenge.
"One of their safeties I think leads the league or is tied for the lead in the league in interceptions, (Xavier) McKinney, and he's been a perennial Pro Bowler," Smith said. "He's been a great player throughout his career. I think he's a really good safety back there. So eyes on him, where he is. Jaire (Alexander) is supposed to be playing, I'm guessing, and again, he's been a perennial Pro Bowler, a top corner in this league. So he's often making plays on the ball. Those guys are really trying to hunt picks, man. They're trying to find ways to get turnovers for their team. For us, it's always going to be the emphasis taking care of the ball. That's first and foremost. But we want to be aggressive. We want to stay aggressive, as well, and take our shots."
If the Seahawks can find a way to compete against the Packers and come out on top, they will be a force to be reckoned with in the final weeks of the season and playoff run.
Kickoff between the Packers and Seahawks is set for 5:20 p.m. PT. The game can be watched on NBC or streamed on Peacock.
