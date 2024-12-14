Seahawks Elevate RB George Holani to Face Packers on SNF
After listing Ken Walker III as doubtful on Friday's final injury report, the Seattle Seahawks have elevated running back George Holani from the practice squad to dress against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.
Signed as an undrafted free agent out of Boise State, Holani impressed during training camp and the preseason, rushing for 64 yards and two touchdowns in exhibition games. Though he did not make the final 53-man roster, the Seahawks quickly re-signed him to the practice squad and after spending a couple of months on injured reserve with an ankle injury, he returned earlier this month and will now play in his second straight game.
"You guys have been exposed to George [Holani] since he's been here," coach Mike Macdonald said on Friday. "This guy's really tough, can block on the perimeter, can run all the runs. Lots to like about George. Smart."
Likely to miss his second straight game with a calf injury, Walker did not practice at all this week for Seattle, though Macdonald indicated the third-year back made positive progress in his recovery. With four games left to play and Zach Charbonnet coming off a 134-yard, two-touchdown performance in Arizona, the decision to rest him one more week seems like a wise one.
Earning FedEx Ground Player of the Week honors this week, Charbonnet will now make his fourth start of the season for the Seahawks in Walker's place, while Kenny McIntosh will look to build off a stellar outing against the Cardinals as he rushed seven times for 38 yards in a reserve role. Holani played mostly on special teams last week, but did catch his first NFL pass on one of his two offensive snaps, unfortunately losing a yard on the quick swing route.
The Seahawks will be without cornerback Tre Brown and tight end Brady Russell, who were ruled out on Friday with hamstring and foot injuries respectively. But at this time, it does not look like the team will elevate a player to fill either spot, as they still have three healthy tight ends and rookie Nehemiah Pritchett will be active to take the reserve boundary corner spot behind Riq Woolen and Josh Jobe.
