Ken Walker III Doubtful, Five Seahawks Ruled Out vs. Packers
Held out of practice all week with a lingering calf injury after missing last week's win in Arizona, the Seattle Seahawks likely will be without running back Ken Walker III again against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.
Earlier in the week, after the player underwent a series of tests on his calf, coach Mike Macdonald indicated Walker didn't necessarily have to practice to be able to potentially play against Green Bay. However, Seattle listed him as doubtful on Friday's final injury report, and so far this season, no players listed as doubtful have played in a game.
Injuries have been a bit of an issue for Walker in his third season with the Seahawks. Suffering an oblique strain in the season opener against the Broncos, he missed the next two weeks in wins over the Patriots and Dolphins before returning to action in Week 4. He will now likely miss a second straight game with a new calf issue.
While Seattle will miss Walker, Zach Charbonnet has performed well as a starter in his place this season, including recording a career-high 134 yards and two touchdowns against Arizona last weekend to win FedEx Ground Player of the Week honors. In three starts, he has rushed for 263 yards and five touchdowns while adding 15 receptions out of the backfield.
Along with Walker likely being sidelined, the Seahawks ruled out cornerback Tre Brown for a second straight game with a hamstring injury. Rookie Nehemiah Pritchett should be active replacing him on special teams and as a primary backup boundary defender behind starters Riq Woolen and Josh Jobe in the secondary.
Seattle also ruled out safety Jerrick Reed (quadricep) and tight end Brady Russell (foot), while tackle Stone Forsythe and safety K'Von Wallace will not be activated to the 53-man roster off injured reserve. Cornerback Artie Burns, who returned to practice this week, also received a doubtful designation and likely won't be activated to the roster yet either.
