Game Predictions: Seahawks Week 8 vs. Bills
With three division rivals right on their tails in the NFC West standings, the Seattle Seahawks will look to avoid a three-game losing streak at Lumen Field when they host the Buffalo Bills for a pivotal Week 8 matchup between playoff hopefuls.
Though the Seahawks climbed back above the .500 mark with a blowout win over the Falcons in Atlanta last weekend, they have lost their past two games on their home turf, including most recently dropping a 36-24 contest against the 49ers on Thursday Night Football in Week 6. As for the Bills, they have won their past two games following a two-game losing streak, moving three full games in front of the rest of their AFC East foes.
Injury-wise, Seattle may not have star receiver DK Metcalf, who is doubtful to play due to an MCL sprain in his knee suffered in last week's victory in Atlanta, but cornerback Riq Woolen will return to action after missing two games with an ankle sprain. As for Buffalo, coach Sean McDermott's defense will be short-handed in the middle with standout linebacker Terrel Bernard sidelined by a calf injury.
Can the Seahawks avoid a rare three-game skid at Lumen Field and stay in first place in the NFC West by defeating the talented Bills? Our writing staff has a few predictions and players to watch in Sunday's Week 8 contest.
Predictions For Week 8
In terms of predictability, this may be one of the toughest games to prognosticate on Seattle's schedule, as both teams have apparent advantages and significant pieces out due to injury. Weather could also complicate matters with steady drizzle and gusty winds forecasted on a typical dreary late October day in the Pacific Northwest, potentially having an impact on game play for both teams.
Set to face one of the NFL's elite dual-threat quarterbacks in Josh Allen, the Seahawks should be close to full strength on defense, including Woolen returning after a two-game absence, which will be a major boost to the secondary dealing with a bolstered Bills receiving corps now featuring Amari Cooper. The arrival of linebacker Ernest Jones IV via trade this week should also be helpful for a run defense that has been one of the league's worst most of this season, but having to account for Allen's legs always makes slowing their ground game down easier said than done and if he's able to consistently extend plays, that would be a recipe for disaster for the home team.
Buffalo's greatest advantage may lie in the trenches on defense with ascending defensive end Greg Rousseau ranking among the top five pass rushers in the NFL in pressures through seven weeks and A.J. Epenesa leading the team with four sacks. In the middle, Ed Oliver also has a history of being disruptive rushing the passer, and with Seattle rolling with a fourth-string right tackle in Mike Jerrell for a second straight week and Anthony Bradford and Christian Haynes still platooning at right guard, it may be tough sledding protecting Geno Smith.
With that said, the Bills enter Sunday with the 20th ranked run defense in the league and in their last game without Terrel Bernard, they were gashed by the Ravens for well over 200 rushing yards. Due to the weather, this likely will be a game where success running the football will be vital to offensive success, and the duo of Ken Walker III and Zach Charbonnet could pose real problems for a Bernard-less front seven. Expect this game to go down to the wire with Allen and Smith both selectively picking their shots downfield and each team mixing in more of the ground game to try to neutralize active pass rushes and adapt to the elements. -Corbin Smith
Corbin's Pick to Click: Noah Fant
Barring an unforeseen turnaround by Sunday afternoon, the Seahawks won't have Metcalf available, leaving a major void in their passing game. If there's a player who stands to benefit the most picking up the slack, Fant has quietly been quite productive the past two games, catching 10 passes for 128 yards against the 49ers and Falcons. While Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Tyler Lockett should see more targets their direction, pivoting the game plan to target Fant more would be a wise decision, as the Bills will roll into Sunday allowing the sixth-most receptions to tight ends this season. Depleted at linebacker, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb should be able to attack the middle of the field with tight ends, especially in the red zone, which could present a prime opportunity for Fant to finally end his touchdown drought that dates back to the end of the 2022 season.
Corbin's Prediction: Seahawks 27, Bills 25
It’s always hard to predict a game with Josh Allen involved, as his off-schedule skill and ability to capitalize after the play breaks down is impossible to account for. A defense must be incredibly disciplined and able to mitigate the unique athletic skills Allen presents. The Bills will have the best football player on the field. Seattle just has to have more players that can impact the game to potentially swing the game in its favor, and it should. The Seahawks have a more complete roster.
The Seahawks defense has been bolstered by the addition of linebacker Ernest Jones IV, who should be a legitimate difference-maker. If cornerback Riq Woolen is fully healthy, the back end of the defense will be improved further. Seattle should avoid a shootout with Buffalo considering wide receiver DK Metcalf’s knee injury. Metcalf has been the big-play threat for the Seahawks, and his absence may hamper Seattle’s offensive production and consistency. The defense needs to keep forcing turnovers like they did against Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons.
Allen had more turnovers than any other quarterback during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. He’s been protecting the football so far this season as the only player with at least 50 pass attempts and no interceptions. The Seahawks have to force Allen to make errors, and that begins with the pass rush. Seattle has the second-most team pressures in the NFL, and that has to be apparent in the game. If Allen can sit back and pick apart Seattle’s defense, it won’t go well for the Seahawks. The offense will have to trade blows to keep Seattle in the game. Even though Buffalo’s offensive line is among the best in the league, Allen will have one of his toughest tests of the season. – Connor Benintendi
Connor’s Pick to Click: EDGE Derick Hall
If Hall shows up big with pressure on Allen, that could change the game entirely. Hall has been consistent all season with five sacks, but he’s yet to take over a game. This would be a hallmark game for the second-year pro if he can help fuel the Seahawks to a win. It’s well within his capabilities considering the leap he’s made this season.
Connor’s Score Prediction: Seahawks 24, Bills 20
