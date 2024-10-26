Seahawks LB Tyrel Dodson Excited To Face Former Team
Over the offseason, the Seattle Seahawks overhauled their linebacker room with two key free-agent signings: Jerome Baker and Tyrel Dodson.
Baker didn't work out as planned, as he dealt with several injuries and was traded to the Tennessee Titans for an upgrade in Ernest Jones IV earlier this week.
Dodson, on the other hand, has been a great addition with 55 tackles (tied for the most on the team), five tackles for loss and two sacks while also playing well in coverage. It also helps that he can play virtually anywhere, an incredibly desirable trait for a defensive-minded coach like Mike Macdonald.
In a game the fifth-year linebacker probably had circled on his calendar, Dodson and the Seahawks face his former team in the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Players almost always look forward to facing their former teams, and Dodson is no exception. He's even reached out to a couple of his old teammates in advance of the game.
"Me and Dawson Knox, we've been texting and stuff like that because we were roommates when we first got there. That's one of my best friends. Excited to play against him," Dodson told reporters Thursday. "Everyone's asking for my jersey, so I've got to talk to E.K. (Erik Kennedy) about that and see if we can get like 10 jerseys and spread it out. I'm excited. That's a place where I grew a lot, and I have nothing but respect for that team and Sean McDermott and Bobby Babich."
Of course, sentimentality won't matter once kickoff rolls around. Dodson and the rest of the defense have the unenviable task of containing Bills star Josh Allen, the last starting quarterback yet to throw an interception this season. As someone who went up against Allen nearly every day in practice for four seasons, Dodson knows better than anyone on the Seahawks' defense what it takes to beat him.
"That's a huge challenge," Dodson said. "You've got to contain him, keep him in the pocket, and then you’ve got to plaster. Everyone has to have their man [covered] when he scrambles because you can't lose your man or he's going to bomb you. Everyone has to have very good eye discipline and have a great rush plan."
It may be just another game for the Seahawks, collectively, and Dodson is probably treating it as such. Deep down, though, there's probably a bit of extra motivation to go out there and give it his all.
