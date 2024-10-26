Key Matchups to Watch as Seahawks Host Bills in Week 8
Looking to build a winning streak as they aim to stay atop the NFC West, the Seattle Seahawks will welcome the surging Buffalo Bills to the Pacific Northwest in a critical Week 8 clash between playoff hopefuls.
Which matchups will dictate which division leader will land a signature victory at Lumen Field? Here are six positional battles to watch in Week 8:
--Seahawks linebackers Ernest Jones and Tyrel Dodson versus Bills quarterback Josh Allen, running backs James Cook and Ray Davis: Bolstering the middle of their defense, the Seahawks swapped veteran Jerome Baker and a future fourth-round pick for Jones, who should be quite familiar with the Bills after playing against them less than a week ago in his final game with the Titans. The presence of Allen, one of the premier running quarterbacks in the league, puts added stress on linebackers in the middle, especially with his ability to power through tackles with his 6-5, 237-pound frame. It's possible, if not likely, Seattle will sprinkle in some spy concepts to make sure a defender is always accountable for his running ability.
Away from Allen, the Bills have two capable backs with differing styles that Jones and Dodson will be tasked with trying to slow down. Starter James Cook does damage as a slasher, making defenders miss in space and using his speed to accelerate through creases for big gains, while rookie Ray Davis averages north of 3.1 yards per carry after contact and runs with more power to break through arm tackles and push the pile for extra yardage. Both backs have been effective as receivers as well, putting the onus on Seattle's linebackers to handle one-on-one assignments against them and limit yardage after the catch in a game where dump offs could be more frequent given rainy weather.
--Seahawks tackles Charles Cross and George Fant/Mike Jerrell versus Bills defensive ends Greg Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa: Though Abraham Lucas won't be back this week after returning to practice, the Seahawks could have Fant back in the lineup for the first time since the opening quarter of the season opener after receiving a questionable designation on Friday's final injury report. If he's activated to the 53-man roster before Sunday, he should be back in action across from Cross to help protect Geno Smith, bringing much-needed stability to a position that has had three different starters already this year, including Jerrell making his NFL debut in Atlanta last week.
But whether the veteran starts or Jerrell stays in the lineup for a second straight week, Seattle's tackles will be challenged by two lengthy, powerful rushers in Rousseau and Epenesa. Enjoying a breakout year, the 6-6, 260-pound Rosseau currently ranks fifth in the league with 35 pressures, including a whopping 11 pressures against Tennessee last week. But Epenesa, who excels at collapsing the pocket with power and an intimidating bull rush, leads Buffalo with four sacks, and his physicality and strength would be a major test for Jerrell if the rookie has to start again and even Fant may be an iffy matchup against him coming off a knee injury.
--Seahawks cornerbacks Riq Woolen, Devon Witherspoon, and Tre Brown versus Bills receivers Amari Cooper, Khalil Shakir, and Keon Coleman: Down two starters last week in Atlanta, the Seahawks will have at least one of those players back against the Bills with Woolen returning from an ankle sprain and Brown listed as questionable to play with his own ankle injury. Woolen has been a lockdown defender most of the season, allowing just six catches for 48 yards on 13 targets with quarterbacks posting a 49.5 passer rating when targeting him, and his return couldn't come at a better time with Cooper arriving as Allen's new No. 1 target. The savvy route runner has the ability to win deep as well as carve up the middle of the field, creating a marquee battle against the uber-athletic Woolen.
If Brown can suit up, Seattle will have more flexibility to play Witherspoon inside in the slot, which could be critical pitting him against Shakir. Few receivers in the NFL have been more efficient than the ex-Boise State product, who has caught 27 of his 28 targets from Allen for 312 yards and a pair of touchdowns while also averaging nearly eight yards after the catch per reception. Witherspoon will have to get him down quickly when he does catch the ball against him and avoid the missed tackles that plagued him last week. At the other boundary spot, Coleman's size (6-4) and catch radius will be something to watch on downfield throws against the smaller Brown or rookie Nehemiah Pritchett.
--Seahawks tight ends Noah Fant and AJ Barner versus Bills safeties Taylor Rapp and Damar Hamlin: Potentially without DK Metcalf, who received a doubtful designation on Friday with a knee sprain, the Seahawks will have to manufacture yardage to compensate for his absence in the passing game. While Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Tyler Lockett will remain Smith's top targets and likely will see even more opportunities, Fant has quietly started to find his rhythm in Ryan Grubb's offense, eclipsing 60 receiving yards in each of the past two games and producing a pair of 20-plus yard receptions in Atlanta last week.
Going against the Bills, who have allowed the sixth-most receptions to tight ends in the NFL this season, Fant should be a focal point in the Seahawks' offensive game plan. Though he's only allowed five receptions in coverage, Rapp has been susceptible to allowing big plays in his career without elite long speed, and he currently ranks 45th in yards allowed per catch (14.6). Meanwhile, Cam Lewis, who has played significant snaps as a nickel safety, he has surrendered a league-worst 312 receiving yards so far. If Smith has time to throw, Fant could have a chance to stretch the field vertically at some point, and at minimum, he and Barner should have chances to make a significant impact on Sunday and help offset Metcalf being sidelined.
--Seahawks safeties Julian Love and Coby Bryant versus Bills tight ends Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox: With the addition of Cooper, the Bills have plenty of weaponry at the receiver position, but Allen also has two quality receiving tight ends in his disposal in Kincaid and Knox. Now in his third season, Kincaid ranks first on the team in targets (36), second in receptions (24), and third in yardage (269), averaging 11.2 yards per reception. Knox has taken a more reduced role than previous seasons with just five catches this year, but he has eclipsed 600 yards and seven touchdowns in two of his previous five seasons and he's more than capable of being a problem in the passing game.
As has been the case for several years running, the Seahawks have had their share of issues defending tight ends this year, allowing 40 receptions for 409 yards and a pair of touchdowns, ranking in the bottom six teams in the first two categories. Last weekend, Kyle Pitts hauled in seven passes for 65 yards, but the duo of Love and Bryant helped hold him to no receptions of more than 13 yards and no touchdowns. A converted corner in Bryant could be at a big of a size disadvantage this week, but at the same time, his coverage capabilities and instincts may help him mitigate those concerns. It will be interesting to see how much Buffalo emphasizes trying to get the ball to its tight ends in this one.
--Seahawks running backs Ken Walker III and Zach Charbonnet versus Bills linebackers Dorian Williams and Baylon Spector: Feeling better than he did a week ago when he grinded through Sunday's win with an illness, Walker as well as Charbonnet should be licking their chops with the Bills ailing at linebacker. Starter Terrel Bernard won't play due to a calf injury, forcing Spector into the lineup. Last time he started for the Bills, the Ravens ran for 271 yards in a blowout win in Baltimore in Week 4, and his 42.7 run defense grade from Pro Football Focus ranks 90th out of 92 linebackers. He also ranks 15th in missed tackle rate, which bodes well for both of Seattle's backs, who each have averaged more than three yards after contact per carry and forced 40 combined missed tackles.
Where the Seahawks may have an under-the-radar advantage with their running backs, however, lies in the passing game. The Bills have allowed 44 receptions for 381 yards and three touchdowns in coverage to backs this year, ranking 31st in all three categories. With Walker and Charbonnet both already having 20-plus receptions this year and a receiving touchdown apiece, it wouldn't be a surprise at all if Grubb tries to actively get them involved in the passing game on Sunday to take advantage of Bernard's absence and attack the duo of Williams and Spector, who have allowed 296 yards in coverage combined so far this year.
