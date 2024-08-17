Game Predictions: Seattle Seahawks Preseason Week 2 vs. Tennessee Titans
Following a dominant preseason-opening victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, the Seattle Seahawks will look to get to 2-0 on Saturday. The focus, as all preseason games are, is to evaluate the team and players’ progress in training camp over the last month.
That brings a level of unpredictability to all games of this type, and Seattle will sit its starters for this second contest after participating in two joint practices with the Titans this week. The players furthest out on the roster bubble or in the tightest positional competitions are likely to see the most playing time.
What are some things to watch out for in Seattle’s second preseason game? What scenarios are more likely than others? Who will stand out for the Seahawks in hopes of raising their stock within the building? Our writing staff has a few predictions and players to watch for Seattle’s game versus the Tennessee Titans, which kicks off at 4 p.m. PDT.
Predictions for Preseason Week 2
Since the Seahawks and Titans aren't likely to play many - if any - starters following two grueling padded joint practices this week, even by preseason game standards, this one looks like a total crapshoot. On the plus side, however, both teams will have semi-experienced starters under center even with Geno Smith and Will Levis not taking any snaps, and a matchup pitting Sam Howell against Malik Willis and Mason Rudolph provides plenty of intrigue, especially with those three not facing starters on the opposite side of the line of scrimmage. Howell should be the best of those three and as evidenced in Nashville earlier this week, there's far better depth at receiver for Seattle going against Tennessee's banged up cornerback group, so this feels like an exhibition contest that has a chance for some passing game fireworks, including some big plays to Cody White and Easop Winston Jr. Hopefully bucking the curse of facing Rudolph, the second and third-string defense will have a prime opportunity to impress Mike Macdonald as well with roster spots still up for grabs, giving the Seahawks a slight edge in this one. -Corbin Smith
Corbin's Pick to Click: Tyrice Knight
Macdonald's assessment of Knight's play so far has been lukewarm, but some of that has to simply do with the fact that linebackers are his specialty and he has high expectations for the fourth-round pick. With Tyrel Dodson and Jerome Baker not expected to play and Jon Rhattigan nursing a heel injury, he's going to get a ton of snaps in this game, presenting the opportunity to tally tackles in bunches and even get into the act as a blitzer hunting down Willis and Rudolph.
Corbin's Score Prediction: Seahawks 25, Titans 16
With starters staying on the sidelines the entire game for both teams, the actual result of this contest carries even less weight than Seattle’s opener in Los Angeles. The individual performances of the Seahawks’ backups will be the most important bits of information to come out of the game. Seattle has less of a quarterback advantage against Tennessee even with its experienced backups, as Titans quarterbacks Malik Willis and Mason Rudolph have a combined 16 regular season starts in their careers. Sam Howell, however, remains the best signal-caller that will take the field. The Seahawks also carry an advantage in their second-team cornerbacks against Tennessee’s wide receivers, and Seattle’s deep wide receiver group should be able to get open regularly. Against everyone not named Jeffery Simmons, Seattle’s second-team offensive line also fared well against the Titans’ defensive line in joint practice. The Seahawks should win, but it’ll be close and low-scoring with a narrow talent gap. – Connor Benintendi
Connor’s Pick to Click: CB Carlton Johnson
Undrafted rookie Carlton Johnson has been on the rise, performing well in training camp at the VMAC and recording an interception in joint practice against Tennessee. Johnson is pressuring Auburn rookies Nehemiah Pritchett and DJ James for what will likely be the sixth and final cornerback spot on Seattle’s 53-man roster. This will be a crucial game for Johnson.
Connor’s Score Prediction: Seahawks 19, Titans 10