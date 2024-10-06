Game Predictions: Seattle Seahawks Week 5 vs. New York Giants
For the first time this season, the Seattle Seahawks are looking to bounce back after a loss. Seattle now has a golden opportunity to capitalize on a “get right” game versus the New York Giants in Week 5.
Despite their loss to the Lions, the Seahawks (3-1) remain at the top of the NFC West standings through the season’s first four weeks. The San Francisco 49ers, however, are just one game back Seattle set to host their division rival in Week 6. Maintaining that small lead is critical, but the Seahawks are also playing the second of three games in 11 days.
After being down five defensive starters versus Detroit, three of those formerly injured pieces are confirmed to be back in the lineup on Sunday and a fourth is likely. First-round rookie Byron Murphy II will remain out.
The Giants (1-3) are coming off a 20-15 loss to the Dallas Cowboys — another one of the NFC’s powerhouses. New York, already sitting in last place in the NFC East standings, will be without maybe its best player, rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers (concussion). Starting running back Devin Singletary (groin) is also doubtful to play versus Seattle.
Can Seattle get back in the win column to maintain its divisional lead? Our writing staff has a few predictions and players to watch in the Seahawks' Week 5 home game against the New York Giants.
Predictions for Week 5
One of the more competitive 1-3 teams in the NFL going into Week 5, the Giants won’t necessarily be pushovers, particularly with the talent they have assembled on their defensive line with standout defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and edge rushers Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux, which could pose problems for the Seahawks’ shaky offensive line. Thanks in large part to their front four, they have held each of their past three opponents, including a high-powered Cowboys squad, to 20 points or less, keeping the team in games with a chance to win in the fourth quarter.
With that said, aside from a Minnesota squad that blew them out in Week 1, New York hasn’t played against anyone with the array of weapons Geno Smith has at his disposal. A suspect secondary has been vulnerable when quarterbacks have had time to throw, as second-year cornerback Deonte Banks already has surrendered four touchdowns in coverage and the team has been banged up in the slot. This should heavily favor DK Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Tyler Lockett on the outside facing the most questionable defensive backfield they have seen thus far.
On the flip side, Daniel Jones has struggled mightily in two prior starts against the Seahawks, including taking an incredible amount of punishment being sacked 11 times last season on Monday Night Football, and he won’t have his top target Malik Nabers to throw to on Sunday. With Uchenna Nwosu expected to make his 2024 debut and Boye Mafe likely ready to return from injury as well to pair with Derick Hall and Dre’Mont Jones, there’s a strong probability Macdonald’s defense will be able to get after him once again, especially if they can keep a dormant run game stalled without starter Devin Singletary.
There’s no such thing as a gimme win in the NFL and New York could keep things close early if it can create problems for Seattle in the trenches on defense. However, without Nabers or Singletary available, an already struggling Giants offense will be at a further disadvantage playing in front of the raucous 12s, and Jones will be running for his life from a ferocious pass rush at near-full strength. Add in the obvious talent gap with Metcalf and company feasting on the outside, and Smith should have a big game on tap against his former team with his first multi-touchdown pass effort of the season to fuel a bounce-back Week 5 romp at home. -Corbin Smith
Corbin’s Pick to Click: Tyler Lockett
Up to this point, Lockett has seemingly settled in as Seattle’s third target behind Metcalf and Smith-Njigba, but he’s still been quite reliable as a chain moving possession receiver and quietly put together a solid start to the season. With Metcalf likely to draw more attention coming off three straight 100-yard games, this could be the week where the 10th year veteran turns in a vintage performance, especially if the Giants don’t have Adoree Jackson available in the slot with a calf injury. Long overdue for an explosive play downfield, Lockett will capitalize on an opportunistic matchup by snagging a 50-plus yard touchdown from Smith and eclipse 100 receiving yards in a game for the first time this season.
Corbin’s Score Prediction: Seahawks 35, Giants 16
Nabers and Singletary being out really takes away much of the intrigue from the Giants’ side in this game. New York’s offense isn’t completely neutralized, but much more of the pressure falls on Daniel Jones — a responsibility the sixth-year quarterback hasn’t always handled well. Jones has had an OK start to the 2024 season, completing 63.2 percent of his passes for 881 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions. But he’s also 25th among all quarterbacks in EPA/play (-0.04).
With Seattle’s defense healthy, this game could look similar to last season’s matchup between these two teams, with the Seahawks defeating the Giants 24-3. Seattle intercepted Jones twice and sacked him 11 times in that game. The Giants were without Saquon Barkley (now in Philadelphia), leaving the weight of the offense on Jones’ shoulders. He may be in for another long afternoon this time around.
New York’s biggest advantage is its defensive front versus the Seahawks’ sub-par offensive line. Edge rushers Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux are an elite duo, but Burns has had a slow start to the season. Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence will be a handful. Luckily for Seattle, heavy pressure hasn’t hampered its offense. Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is top 10 in pressure-to-sack percentage, and he has operated like an elite quarterback even with the offensive front’s troubles. It’s not a big concern for Seattle.
Rejuvenated from a tough loss, the Seahawks hold New York to just 10 points and intercept Jones once. Seattle’s offense keeps rolling, and wide receiver DK Metcalf goes over 100 yards receiving for the fourth straight game. Running back Kenneth Walker III rushes for triple-digit yards as well and scores a touchdown. Smith finally avoids any interceptions and also tosses three touchdown passes. - Connor Benintendi
Connor’s Pick to Click: CB Devon Witherspoon
Last season, Witherspoon was the impact player for the Seahawks in this matchup. He had a 97-yard interception return touchdown, seven tackles, two sacks and three quarterback hits. Witherspoon needs a big game, and meeting the Giants again should give him some extra juice. He leads Seattle’s defense to a dominant performance.
Connor’s Score Prediction: Seahawks 37, Giants 10