New York Giants Lose Star WR vs. Seattle Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks look to bounce back from their first loss of the season when they host the New York Giants on Sunday, but their opponent will be without their top weapon.
New York officially ruled out wide receiver Malik Nabers, the No. 6 overall pick in this year's draft, on Friday as he remains in concussion protocol. Head coach Brian Daboll left the door open slightly on Thursday, but ultimately took a cautious approach with the star rookie.
"He's still making progress, but he'll be working with the trainers," Daboll said Thursday. "We'll let it go as long as we can let it go (before deciding on his availability for the game). We're just taking it day-by-day.
"It's Thursday. There's only a couple days left (before the team flies to Seattle). I don't want to speculate. We'll see where we are. He's getting better. But he's still in the protocol."
Nabers, 21, is off to a hot start in the NFL. The LSU product leads the team with 35 receptions for 386 yards (nearly twice as many as the next-closest receiver) and three of the Giants' four receiving touchdowns. He ranks second in the league in receiving behind Houston's Nico Collins (489) and tied with Tampa Bay's Chris Godwin, who's played one more game than Nabers.
With Nabers sidelined, Wan'Dale Robinson and Darius Slayton will likely be New York's top weapons in the passing game. The Seahawks should also expect a healthy dose of Devin Singletary on the ground.
Kickoff from Lumen Field is set for 1:25 p.m. PT, with Seattle favored by around a touchdown.