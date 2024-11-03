Halftime Observations: Seahawks Build 13-3 Lead vs. Rams With Late Scoring Frenzy
Despite continuing to be bogged down by self-inflicted mistakes on offense, the Seattle Seahawks used a pair of Geno Smith touchdown passes in the final two minutes to take a 13-3 lead over the Los Angeles Rams into halftime intermission at Lumen Field.
Overcoming an early array of miscues, including a pair of botched snaps from center Connor Williams that resulted in a net of 44 yards lost and a dropped pass by Jaxon Smith-Njigba that resulted in an interception, Smith caught fire late in the second quarter, feasting on pre-snap mistakes by the Rams defense.
With defensive linemen jumping offsides seemingly every snap, the veteran quarterback demonstrated great savvy capitalizing on "free plays" twice in the final two minutes, first linking up with Tyler Lockett on a 30-yard touchdown to give Seattle its first lead of the game. Moments later, after Riq Woolen made a leaping interception against Matthew Stafford and a Los Angeles penalty tacked on 15 yards to the turnover, Smith again took advantage of an offsides freebie, hitting Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a 47-yard gain on a corner route.
Even after Smith-Njigba couldn't get both feet down on a potential touchdown on the next snap, Smith went right back to him after stepping up into the pocket to evade the rush, lofting a dime to him over the middle for a 24-yard touchdown to push the Seahawks advantage to 10 points with just five seconds remaining on the clock.
For the half, Smith completed 10 out of 17 passes for 190 yards, averaging 11.2 yards per attempt and throwing two touchdowns in a half for the first time this season. While he did have the crucial drop that led to an unfortunate interception in the first quarter, Smith-Njigba rebounded to catch three passes for 92 yards and his second touchdown of the season, while Lockett reeled in two passes for 43 yards and a score.
Out of the backfield, Ken Walker III has bounced back nicely from a rough outing against the Bills, rushing 13 times for 50 yards and adding an 18-yard catch out of the backfield.
Defensively, the Seahawks turned in an outstanding half holding down the Rams high-powered offense. On six possessions, coach Mike Macdonald's squad forced four punts, including two three-and-outs with pressures from Boye Mafe and Leonard Williams leading to third down incompletions.
Converting on only two out of seven third down opportunities in the first two quarters, Los Angeles was held to 147 total yards, including just 14 rushing yards and 1.8 yards per carry by a rejuvenated Seattle defense. Leading the charge up front, Williams and Dre'Mont Jones each had two quarterback hits to force incompletions from Stafford, while Woolen registered his second interception of the season and Josh Jobe continued to play well with a key pass breakup.
Looming large rolling into the second half, the Rams will be without star receiver Puka Nacua in the second half after officials ejected him from the game for punching Seahawks linebacker Tyrel Dodson in the helmet in the aftermath of Woolen's interception. Seattle will also play the second half without right tackle George Fant, who left early in the game with a knee injury and was replaced by rookie Mike Jerrell.
