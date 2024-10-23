Seahawks Open Practice Window For Abraham Lucas, George Fant
The Seattle Seahawks designated offensive tackles George Fant and Abraham Lucas to return to practice, opening the 21-day window for both players before they must be added to the active roster.
After releasing cornerback Eric Garror on Tuesday, the team also signed cornerback Damarion Williams to its practice squad — a fourth-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens out of Houston in 2022.
Lucas, the starting right tackle when healthy, has played just six games since the start of the 2023 season and underwent knee surgery this past offseason. He has been working back from a chronic knee issue that the team has released very little details about.
He began the 2024 season on the physically unable to perform list after not practicing all of training camp. That slated him to at least miss the first four games of the season.
Fant was signed during the offseason to be Lucas' backup, but he sustained a knee injury in Seattle's season opener versus the Denver Broncos. He was later placed on injured reserve. Stone Forsythe started the next five games in Fant's stead but missed the Seahawks' Week 7 game against the Atlanta Falcons with a hand injury.
That dropped Seattle to its fourth-string right tackle, Michael Jerrell, and the sixth-round rookie made his first NFL start this past Sunday.
Since training camp, new Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald has been asked weekly about Lucas' status, in particular. Macdonald has always been vague, until Monday when he indicated Lucas might be slated to return this week. Even though his practice window is now open, it will likely be some time before Lucas is playing on gamedays.
"There is a situation where he could come back and start practicing this week, but we haven't finalized that yet," Macdonald said on Monday. "But it's looking good on the front with Abe [Lucas]. There is a process to get him ready to play. So even if he did start to practice, I think you're looking at a good chunk of time of practice time to get him ready to go play a game."
Still, it's an encouraging step forward for the Seahawks in getting their offensive line back to full strength. Lucas was one of the rookie standouts during the 2022 season after being selected in the third round, with Seattle seemingly finding two cornerstone right tackles in Lucas and first-rounder Charles Cross.
Once Lucas returns to the field on gamedays, he still must prove he can stay healthy — something he struggled with after sustaining the injury in 2023.
