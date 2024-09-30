Seattle Seahawks Officially Without 4 Defensive Starters at Detroit Lions
After being listed as questionable on the team's final injury report on Saturday, the Seattle Seahawks will be without linebacker Jerome Baker for a second straight game when they face the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Monday Night Football.
Dealing with a hamstring injury that has nagged him since midway through training camp, Baker joins defensive tackle Leonard Williams and outside linebackers Boye Mafe and Uchenna Nwosu on a star-studded inactives list for Seattle. Williams and Murphy exited last week's win against Miami before halftime and did not return, missing all three practices this week and being ruled out on Saturday. Mafe also was ruled out with a bruised knee that he further aggravated in Week 3.
Aside from those four starters not suiting up in Detroit, first-round pick Byron Murphy II will miss his first career game as he recovers from a hamstring strain of his own, leaving the team incredibly short-handed in the front seven.
With Williams, Murphy, Mafe, and Nwosu all sidelined, the Seahawks promoted veteran edge rusher Tyus Bowser and nose tackle Quinton Bohanna from the practice squad earlier on Monday. Those two players should see quite a bit of action in reserve roles, while Myles Adams, Mike Morris, and Trevis Gipson also will be in line for extended snaps as part of the rotation up front.
Capping off Seattle's inactives for Monday Night Football, the team will once again deactivate rookie tackle Mike Jerrell and guard Sataoa Laumea as healthy scratches. Neither sixth-round pick has yet to dress for a regular season game so far.
On the opposite sideline, the Lions will be without several key players as well, including safety Brian Branch, who was added to the injury report on Saturday with an illness and received a doubtful designation. Second year safety Brandon Joseph will make his first career start in Branch's place. Starting center Frank Ragnow will also miss Monday's prime time contest with a partially torn pectoral muscle, as guard Graham Glasgow will slide to the pivot position in his absence.