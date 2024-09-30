Key Matchups to Watch as Seattle Seahawks Battle Detroit Lions on MNF
Looking to stay among the dwindling ranks of the unbeaten, the Seattle Seahawks will take their unblemished record on the road for their first major test of the season against the defending NFC North champion Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football.
While it's early in the season and the calendar has yet to flip to October, Monday's battle in the Motor City could have substantial playoff implications down the line, including potentially vying for a top seed and first-round bye. Both teams will have to overcome major injuries in this Week 4 contest, including Seattle being without four key defensive linemen and Detroit missing its Pro Bowl center.
With much at stake for an early season game, which matchups will have the greatest impact on who snags a signature prime time victory? Here are six key positional battles to watch at Ford Field:
--Seahawks tackles Charles Cross and Stone Forsythe versus Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson: Believe it or not, the Seahawks actually did a solid job of containing Hutchinson in last year's matchup in Detroit despite missing both Cross and Abraham Lucas from the starting lineup. Forsythe started on the left side, and while the star pass rusher did have six pressures, he failed to get a single hit on Geno Smith, which played a key role in the quarterback throwing for over 300 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the victory. The signal caller also deserves credit for that success, as he evaded Hutchinson in the pocket a few times to avoid getting hit and extend pass plays.
Trying to replicate that performance will be easier said than done, however. Few defenders have been more disruptive in the early stages of the 2024 season than Hutchinson, who has recorded a league-best 25 pressures and 6.5 sacks, tormenting opposing quarterbacks and tackles alike with a wide array of developed counter moves, including a filthy spin move that leaves blockers often lunging to block air as he rockets into the backfield. For Seattle to have any chance at winning on Monday night, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb will have to make a conscious effort to provide help from tight ends and running backs chipping in pass protection to prevent Hutchinson from destroying their game plan.
--Seahawks linebackers Tyrel Dodson and Tyrice Knight versus Lions running backs David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs: Through three games, the Seahawks have been utterly dominant rushing the passer and defending in coverage, which has allowed them to surrender just 14.3 points per game amid a 3-0 start. However, Macdonald's run defense has been suspect at times, including getting gashed by the Patriots for 185 yards and 5.1 yards per carry in Week 2. In the middle, the linebackers have been part of the issue, as Dodson has missed a couple tackles and had occasional problems working off of blocks, while Knight has had his rookie lumps from a diagnosis standpoint while making several quality tackles.
Going against one of the best offensive coordinators in football in Detroit's Ben Johnson, especially with Seattle set to play without several key defensive linemen, Macdonald and defensive coordinator Aden Durde better be ready for a heavy dose of downhill, physical football with one of the premier backfield tandems in the NFL. More of a between the tackles thumper, Montgomery ranks 13th in yards after contact (165) and 10th in missed tackles forced (11), while Gibbs has provided the electricity for the Lions rushing attack with six runs of 10-plus yards while forcing 14 missed tackles on his own accord. Aside from having to bring their hard hats as run defenders and tacklers, Dodson and Knight will have to play a great game in coverage against two backs capable of doing a lot of damage in the passing game for the Seahawks to have a shot to win.
--Seahawks receivers DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba versus Lions cornerbacks Carlton Davis, Terrion Arnold, Amik Robertson: Statistically, Detroit has been one of the most improved defenses thus far, ranking in the top 10 in scoring defense and top 10 in fewest passing touchdowns allowed. But much of that success has been fueled by a breakout second season from safety Brian Branch, who leads all players at his position with five pass breakups to go with an interception. A late addition to the injury report on Sunday, the second-year defender now is listed as doubtful, which would put a lot of pressure on a cornerback group that has been vulnerable at times to big plays this year trying to deal with Seattle's terrific trio of wideouts.
Coming over from Tampa Bay in free agency, Davis already has allowed a pair of touchdowns in coverage and he's yielding north of 12 yards per reception, while Arnold, a first-round pick from Alabama, also has given up more than 12 yards per catch to go with a touchdown. Those two players will have their hands full dealing with Metcalf, who has racked up 287 yards and three touchdowns in three career games against the Lions, as well as the ever-consistent Lockett. Where the Seahawks may have an even bigger advantage, however, lies in the slot, where the 6-1 Smith-Njigba will have a massive size mismatch against the 5-7 Robertson, creating the opportunity for him to carve up the middle of the field with crossers, digs, and drag routes.
--Seahawks defensive tackles Jarran Reed, Johnathan Hankins, and Mike Morris versus Lions guards Kevin Zeitler and Kayode Awosika, center Graham Glasgow: If both teams were at full strength, the Lions interior line against the Seahawks defensive tackles likely would have been the must-see matchup heading into this game. But now, this trench battle remains on the radar for different reasons, as both teams will try to overcome substantial injury losses. Seattle unfortunately will have to roll in this game without Leonard Williams or Byron Murphy II, vaulting Morris and Myles Adams into far bigger rotational roles behind Reed and Hankins, who bring a wealth of experience to help offset the losses around them. That quartet will have to be stout at the point of attack to try and limit Detroit's strong rushing attack.
Helping mitigate the absence of Williams and Murphy, Detroit won't have the services of Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow, who will miss Monday's game after suffering a partially torn pectoral muscle last week. Sliding over from guard, Glasgow will earn the start, providing a quality veteran replacement at the pivot position. But with him switching positions, the Lions will have to throw Kayode Awosika into the fire for his sixth career start. The former Buffalo standout struggled in pass protection last year, yielding 16 pressures and a sack on only 159 pass blocking reps, which could work in Seattle's favor even with the star power missing at defensive tackle in this game.
--Seahawks running backs Ken Walker III and Zach Charbonnet versus Lions linebackers Jack Campbell and Alex Anzalone: One of the strengths of Detroit's defense so far this year, the team has been highly effective defending the run, ranking third in rushing yards allowed and second in yards per carry allowed. At the center of that success, Campbell and Anzalone have yet to miss a tackle in the run defense department, combining for 10 total run stops per Pro Football Focus. Seeing action as a reserve, Malcolm Rodriguez has also been effective with four run stops of his own.
Looking at the Lions schedule, however, coordinator Aaron Glenn's defense hasn't exactly played a gauntlet in regard to running back talent. In Week 1, the Rams lost two starters on their offensive line, limiting their ability to run the ball, while the Buccaneers have been a poor rushing team for several years running. With Walker returning from an oblique injury to pair with Charbonnet, who had a career-high 91 rushing yards against the Dolphins last week, the Seahawks have the backfield talent to create some problems on Monday night, including in the passing game if matched up with Campbell or Anzalone one-on-one, though the offensive line will ultimately dictate whether that happens or not on the road.
--Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald versus Lions quarterback Jared Goff: To this point, the Seahawks have benefited from playing an easy schedule quarterback-wise, starting with rookie Bo Nix making his first start in the opener and Miami having to start Skylar Thompson for an injured Tua Tagovailoa last week. Not surprisingly, Macdonald hasn't necessarily opened up his playbook going against a group of signal callers that were far from elite, but Goff will present the first real challenge for the first-time head coach as a viable top-10 talent. Having seen every defensive scheme and look over the years, he's not easy to confuse or rattle, which will make pre and post-snap disguising all the more important.
With that said, Macdonald already has a pretty good track record against Goff. Last season, while coordinating the Ravens defense, the veteran quarterback took five sacks and threw an interception in a 38-6 defeat, struggling while under constant pressure. Replicating that performance with a depleted defensive line will be difficult, but the Seahawks do have the personnel at linebacker and in the secondary, including cornerback Devon Witherspoon, to bust out more exotic blitz and sim pressure packages to keep Goff on his toes. Ramping up pressure may be a recipe for success, as he was the only quarterback through Week 3 with multiple interceptions against the blitz, but getting home on those opportunities will be critical to avoid big plays in the passing game. This should be a fun chess match between an experienced quarterback and defensive mastermind.