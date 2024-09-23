Seattle Seahawks Take 'Step Forward' After Win vs. Miami Dolphins
The Seattle Seahawks are happy after beating the Miami Dolphins 24-3 at Lumen Field on Sunday, improving to 3-0 on the young season.
The win was the most lopsided out of Seattle's three victories so far, which puts the team in the best light it has been in since the beginning of the year.
Head coach Mike Macdonald, who is the first head coach in team history to win his first three games, is happy with the progress the team has made so far.
"I thought we took a step forward today. You know, the run game, I think they popped a couple runs, but overall I thought we tackled very, very well," Macdonald said postgame. "[Miami is] such a dangerous team. You know, the usual suspects. When they get their hands on the ball you got to take great angles. You need inside out pursuit, set the edge. I thought our front played incredibly hard getting to the ball with a sense of urgency, which was really fun to watch and be part of."
Allowing just three points against any team in the NFL is impressive, even if it is against the backup quarterbacks from the Dolphins. The Seahawks had to play whoever was in front of them, and that's exactly what they did.
Players from all across the roster stepped up to the plate, and that resulted in a very complete win for the Seahawks. That's why Macdonald is celebrating, but as always, he has an eye on the future.
"It's awesome to be 3-0. Obviously we got a big one coming up, too. We'll shift our focus after we celebrate today," Macdonald said.
The Seahawks play the Detroit Lions next week on the road on Monday Night Football.