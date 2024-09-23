All Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Take 'Step Forward' After Win vs. Miami Dolphins

The Seattle Seahawks are still undefeated after beating the Miami Dolphins 24-3 on Sunday.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 22, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, left, shakes hands with Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Sep 22, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, left, shakes hands with Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seattle Seahawks are happy after beating the Miami Dolphins 24-3 at Lumen Field on Sunday, improving to 3-0 on the young season.

The win was the most lopsided out of Seattle's three victories so far, which puts the team in the best light it has been in since the beginning of the year.

Head coach Mike Macdonald, who is the first head coach in team history to win his first three games, is happy with the progress the team has made so far.

"I thought we took a step forward today. You know, the run game, I think they popped a couple runs, but overall I thought we tackled very, very well," Macdonald said postgame. "[Miami is] such a dangerous team. You know, the usual suspects. When they get their hands on the ball you got to take great angles. You need inside out pursuit, set the edge. I thought our front played incredibly hard getting to the ball with a sense of urgency, which was really fun to watch and be part of."

Allowing just three points against any team in the NFL is impressive, even if it is against the backup quarterbacks from the Dolphins. The Seahawks had to play whoever was in front of them, and that's exactly what they did.

Players from all across the roster stepped up to the plate, and that resulted in a very complete win for the Seahawks. That's why Macdonald is celebrating, but as always, he has an eye on the future.

"It's awesome to be 3-0. Obviously we got a big one coming up, too. We'll shift our focus after we celebrate today," Macdonald said.

The Seahawks play the Detroit Lions next week on the road on Monday Night Football.

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Game Day