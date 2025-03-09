Potential 2025 NFL draft prospects for Seahawks to replace Geno Smith
The Seattle Seahawks are about to embark in their 50th season in the National Football League. To date, they have participated in 49 NFL drafts. Only twice has the organization selected a quarterback in the first round, and you have to go back more than 30 years to find both examples.
The first was San Diego State’s Dan McGwire, who couldn’t stay healthy and proved to be a total bust. Two years later, with the second overall pick, the ‘Hawks opted for Notre Dame’s Rick Mirer. This after the New England Patriots used the first overall selection on Washington State’s Drew Bledsoe.
To spin it forward, the last time the Seahawks drafted a quarterback in any round was 2018. The franchise used a seventh-round pick (220th overall) on Florida International’s Alex McGough.
Of course, things have taken a sudden turn in the Pacific Northwest when it comes to the position. It becomes official on Wednesday afternoon, but the Seahawks are sending Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders for a third-round pick this year. That leaves head coach Mike Macdonald with Sam Howell, obtained via trade with the Commanders last offseason, and Jarren Hall. Does that mean general manager John Schneider will use a draft choice on the position?
Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus ranks the Top 5 quarterback prospects in 2025. It’s interesting to note that while University of Miami signal-caller Cam Ward is atop the rankings, he’s listed as the No. 21 player on PFF’s “big board.” The list is rounded out by Shedeur Sanders (Colorado), Jalen Milroe (Alabama), Will Howard (Ohio State), and Riley Leonard (Oregon), respectively.
Will Schneider sign a veteran and then use a draft choice on the spit? Could the Seahawks orchestrate a move up from the 18th spot and use a higher pick on a quarterback such as Ward? It’s just getting interesting in Seattle, where in the last 15 drafts dating back to 2010 have only used the process to select the aforementioned McGough, and Russell Wilson (third round) in 2012.
