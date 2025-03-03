All Seahawks

ESPN: Steelers have not ruled out reunion with ex-Seahawks QB Russell Wilson

Follow the bouncing ba…quarterback. The on-again, off-again relationship between a former Seahawks’ Super Bowl champion and his latest employer still has life.

Russell Baxter

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) scrambles out of the pocket in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. The Bengals won 19-17 to finish the regular season at 9-8.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) scrambles out of the pocket in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. The Bengals won 19-17 to finish the regular season at 9-8. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

He was a model of stability in the Pacific Northwest. A third-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks in 2012, quarterback Russell Wilson took over Pete Carroll’s team as a rookie, and helped the club reach the playoffs. A very talented club would reach back-to-back Super Bowls in Wilson’s second and third seasons, defeating the Denver Broncos (XLVIII) and then letting one get away from them in XLIX.

Wilson’s 10-year stay with the Seahawks featured plenty of positives, but in 2022 he was part of a massive trade with the Broncos that sent him to the Mile High City. He was underwhelming in two seasons with the club, and he was given the pink slip in 2024. The quarterback-needy Pittsburgh Steelers picked him up off the scrapheap. At the same time, Mike Tomlin’s club swung a deal to acquire former first-round pick Justin Fields from the Bears.

The latter started the season while the former was nursing a summer calf injury. In Week 7, Wilson took over and was the starter the remainder of the season. He brought the long ball back to the offense. However, after a strong start, the club and the quarterback faded badly down the stretch. Including a playoff loss at Baltimore, Tomlin’s team enters 2025 riding a five-game losing streak.

Wilson and Fields
Sep 22, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields (2) warms up next to quarterback Russell Wilson (3) before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Now here’s something to ponder. Both Wilson and Fields will hit the open market a week from Wednesday. There’s been a feeling that youth may be served in the Steel City and perhaps Wilson could be headed to a fourth time in five years. Obviously, no real definitive decision has been reached—according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. “There is sentiment for Fields in the building, and both sides would be open to a return. The Steelers have at least another week to crystallize those plans, and they certainly haven’t ruled out Wilson at this point.”

Finding a successor to Ben Roethlisberger has been a “big” problem for Steelers’ management. Having either Wilson or Fields return may prove to be another Band-Aid. Of course, general manager Omar Khan may have something up his sleeve in late April.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seahawks insider’s DK Metcalf scoop bad news for interested NFL teams

Seattle Seahawks land massive Michigan defensive tackle in 2025 mock

NFL insiders believe there’s only one destination if DK Metcalf gets traded

Seahawks honor franchise great Marshawn Lynch with a special award

Published
Russell Baxter
RUSSELL BAXTER

Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.