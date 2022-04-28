Seahawks 2022 NFL Draft Live Tracker

Who will the Seahawks pick with their first pick? How many times will they trade down? How many picks will they wind up making? All Seahawks reporter Corbin Smith covers all the key details in his live 2022 NFL Draft tracker.

Following months of speculation, rumors, pro day workouts, and prospect visits, the 2022 NFL Draft has finally arrived and will kick off on Thursday night in Las Vegas.

In the midst of a turbulent offseason in which the franchise moved on from two of their most prominent superstars in quarterback Russell Wilson and linebacker Bobby Wagner, the Seahawks are scheduled to make four picks in the first 72 selections. Among those, they hold the No. 9 overall pick, their first top-10 draft choice in more than a decade.

Overall, Seattle currently has eight total picks, with three of those picks coming as part of a blockbuster trade that sent Wilson to Denver last month. General manager John Schneider should have ample flexibility moving up and down the draft board with his top-10 pick as well as back-to-back selections early in the second round and four first and second round picks in 2023, setting the stage for him to rebuild the roster as he sees fit with a talented incoming draft class.

Among their many needs heading into the draft, the Seahawks obviously need to find a long-term answer at quarterback to replace Wilson, though that may not necessarily come from what has been deemed by most experts as an underwhelming class at the position. Additionally, the team has only three offensive tackles currently on the roster at the moment with veteran Duane Brown unsigned and could use reinforcements in the edge rushing department as well as at cornerback. In secondary needs, running back, center, and linebacker could be targeted as early as the second round on Friday.

Here's a list of the Seahawks 2022 picks, including their overall spot:

Round 1, Pick 9*

Round 2, Pick 40*

Round 2, Pick 41

Round 3, Pick 72

Round 4, Pick 109**

Round 5, Pick 145*

Round 5, Pick 152

Round 7, Pick 229

*Acquired from Broncos

**Acquired from Jets

As the draft unfolds tonight through Saturday, visit this live tracker frequently as we provide the latest updates on picks made by other teams, trade rumors, Seattle's selections, and much more.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. Detroit Lions

3. Houston Texans

4. New York Jets

5. New York Giants

6. Carolina Panthers

7. New York Giants

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Seattle Seahawks

10. New York Jets

11. Washington Commanders

12. Minnesota Vikings

13. Houston Texans

14. Baltimore Ravens

15. Philadelphia Eagles

16. New Orleans Saints

17. Los Angeles Chargers

18. Philadelphia Eagles

19. New Orleans Saints

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. New England Patriots

22. Green Bay Packers

23. Arizona Cardinals

24. Dallas Cowboys

25. Buffalo Bills

26. Tennessee Titans

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

28. Green Bay Packers

29. Kansas City Chiefs

30. Kansas City Chiefs

31. Cincinnati Bengals

32. Detroit Lions