Seahawks 2022 NFL Draft Live Tracker
Following months of speculation, rumors, pro day workouts, and prospect visits, the 2022 NFL Draft has finally arrived and will kick off on Thursday night in Las Vegas.
In the midst of a turbulent offseason in which the franchise moved on from two of their most prominent superstars in quarterback Russell Wilson and linebacker Bobby Wagner, the Seahawks are scheduled to make four picks in the first 72 selections. Among those, they hold the No. 9 overall pick, their first top-10 draft choice in more than a decade.
Overall, Seattle currently has eight total picks, with three of those picks coming as part of a blockbuster trade that sent Wilson to Denver last month. General manager John Schneider should have ample flexibility moving up and down the draft board with his top-10 pick as well as back-to-back selections early in the second round and four first and second round picks in 2023, setting the stage for him to rebuild the roster as he sees fit with a talented incoming draft class.
Among their many needs heading into the draft, the Seahawks obviously need to find a long-term answer at quarterback to replace Wilson, though that may not necessarily come from what has been deemed by most experts as an underwhelming class at the position. Additionally, the team has only three offensive tackles currently on the roster at the moment with veteran Duane Brown unsigned and could use reinforcements in the edge rushing department as well as at cornerback. In secondary needs, running back, center, and linebacker could be targeted as early as the second round on Friday.
Here's a list of the Seahawks 2022 picks, including their overall spot:
- Round 1, Pick 9*
- Round 2, Pick 40*
- Round 2, Pick 41
- Round 3, Pick 72
- Round 4, Pick 109**
- Round 5, Pick 145*
- Round 5, Pick 152
- Round 7, Pick 229
*Acquired from Broncos
**Acquired from Jets
As the draft unfolds tonight through Saturday, visit this live tracker frequently as we provide the latest updates on picks made by other teams, trade rumors, Seattle's selections, and much more.
1. Jacksonville Jaguars
2. Detroit Lions
3. Houston Texans
4. New York Jets
5. New York Giants
6. Carolina Panthers
7. New York Giants
8. Atlanta Falcons
9. Seattle Seahawks
10. New York Jets
11. Washington Commanders
12. Minnesota Vikings
13. Houston Texans
14. Baltimore Ravens
15. Philadelphia Eagles
16. New Orleans Saints
17. Los Angeles Chargers
18. Philadelphia Eagles
19. New Orleans Saints
20. Pittsburgh Steelers
21. New England Patriots
22. Green Bay Packers
23. Arizona Cardinals
24. Dallas Cowboys
25. Buffalo Bills
26. Tennessee Titans
27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28. Green Bay Packers
29. Kansas City Chiefs
30. Kansas City Chiefs
31. Cincinnati Bengals
32. Detroit Lions