Seahawks Draft Profile: Derek Stingley Jr.

LSU churns out All-Pro defensive backs like they have an assembly line at a factory. Stingley is the Tigers' latest model who could become the next in a long line of impact players in the NFL.

With the 2022 NFL Draft set to kick off in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 28, the Seahawks will have a chance to kickstart a new era for the franchise with eight selections, including a top-10 pick and four picks total in the first three rounds.

Over the next month leading up to draft weekend, the AllSeahawks writing staff will dish out in-depth profiles on numerous prospects who could be targets on Seattle's big board.

Up next in the series, with the Seahawks picking ninth overall, there are bound to be some elite athletes on the board when they are put on the clock. Stingley is one of the best athletes in this class and the Seahawks could begin a new era on their defense with the ball hawk at corner.

Background

Rivals called Stingley the top high school recruit in 2019, as he just oozed talent from a young age. Coming to the Tigers, he earned consensus First Team All-American status as part of one of the greatest college football teams ever assembled. The 2019 LSU Tigers went 15-0 on their way to a dominant national championship.

Stingley was a vital part of that championship team, with six interceptions and 15 pass breakups. However, in the two seasons since, he failed to play a complete season, playing in just 10 games between 2020 and 2021 due to nagging injuries.

Strengths

Stingley is the football version of a "five-tool" player in baseball. He has the size, speed, athleticism and smarts to be an elite defender at the next level. He fits the ideal measurements of a Seahawks cornerback, at 6 feet tall with 30 5/8-inch arms. He had a blistering 4.37 40-yard dash time. For reference, that is faster than All-Pro corners Jalen Ramsey and Trevon Diggs.

Stingley's combination of speed, agility, anticipation, and jumping ability make him one of the most complete cornerbacks in this draft. In the rare instance that he was beaten against talented college receivers, he made up for it with his elite recovery speed. His frame offers upside in defending the run as well. He could approach 200 pounds and be a fierce tackler at the next level.

Another trait that sets Stingley apart is his ball skills. If he isn't intercepting passes, he is contesting every ball within his range and making life miserable for opposing quarterbacks and receivers. He could be a perennial contender to lead the league in picks.

Weaknesses

There is a certain amount of risk with taking a prospect so early in the draft who did not even play a dozen total games over the last two years. While Stingley still showed the flashes of elite athleticism and skills he boasted during his one complete season in 2019, they were flashes only and his production consequently took a hit.S

Stingley missed a handful of games due to various injuries in his final two years with the Tigers. The biggest question mark with him is his durability. If he can remain healthy, he can become a true lock-down corner in the NFL. However, his lack of durability thus far tags him as a potential "boom or bust" prospect, which may make teams hesitant to select him in the top 10.

Fit in Seattle

Despite re-signing Sidney Jones, along with signing Artie Burns and Tre Brown recovering from injury, the Seahawks are thin at cornerback. Losing DJ Reed was a big blow to the depth and quality of this secondary. Getting a top tier talent like Stingley would inject some serious juice into that room.

With Stingley on the squad, there would be a fierce competition for the two outside corner spots. All of a sudden, that area could become a strength for the Seahawks, dripping with talent. Jones was set to be a top-20 pick before he tore his Achilles during Washington's pro day. Burns was a 25th overall selection by the Steelers in 2016. During Brown's rookie season last year, he allowed just a 63.3 passer rating in five games.

There is a chance Stingley does not even make it to Seattle's ninth pick in the draft. If the Seahawks trade down at all in the first round, they may not get him. Pro Football Network slots him to go third overall to the Texans. CBS' Ryan Wilson actually has the Seahawks taking Stingley ninth overall. It's very likely he will not last past the top 10-12 picks.

Even considering his mediocre past two seasons hindered by injury, there are enough signs that suggest if Stingley's healthy, he can become Seattle's best cornerback in the post-Legion of Boom era and introduce a new era of solid secondary play in the Pacific Northwest.

