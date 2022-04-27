Seahawks Draft Profile: Nicholas Petit-Frere

The Seahawks are short on supply in tackles on the roster. Could All-American left tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere be a possible replacement for Duane Brown?

With the 2022 NFL Draft set to kick off in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 28, the Seahawks will have a chance to kickstart a new era for the franchise with eight selections, including a top-10 pick and four picks total in the first three rounds.

Over the next month leading up to draft weekend, the AllSeahawks writing staff will dish out in-depth profiles on numerous prospects who could be targets on Seattle's big board.

Up next in the series: the Seahawks are in desperate need of prospects at both tackle spots. With the continued absence of Duane Brown, could former Ohio State Buckeye Nicholas Petit-Frere serve as a possible replacement on the left side?

Background

Petit-Frere came to Ohio State as a highly touted national prospect out of Florida. He ended up spending time at both tackle spots during his Buckeyes career. He made seven starts at right tackle in 2020 and swung over to the left side for 11 starts in 2021. In 2020, he earned second-team All-Big Ten honors, and once he moved over to the left side last season, he improved immensely and was named second-team AP All-American.

Strengths

Playing against some of the best pass rushers in college football, Petit-Frere held his own. He displayed good lateral quickness and loose hips. When going to the second level of a defense, he remains in control of his body and doesn't lunge.

In pass protection, he is proficient in mirroring the defender and walling him off. He has the athleticism and reach to meet speedy edge rushers on the outside.

He uses his legs to gain leverage well and win blocks at the point of attack.

His versatility could prove useful. If a team is not satisfied with him being a long-term left tackle, he has enough experience to transition to the right side seamlessly.

Weaknesses

While he is athletic and fluid, Petit-Frere lacks elite strength and anchor ability. At times, he can be overpowered and knocked off by power moves. He is susceptible to a strong bull rush. Perhap an NFL team's resources, that can be remedied.

His footwork is not as refined as other parts of his game. He also is not consistent in timing his hands to properly fend off defenders once they get into his body.

Fit in Seattle

As mentioned, the need for tackles in Seattle is dire. Even if the Seahawks do bring back Brown, depth is lacking and they still do not have a clear answer on the right side either.

Petit-Frere offers versatility to swing to the right side in the event the Seahawks bring Brown back. If Seattle does go that route, it also can take comfort in knowing that once Brown leaves for good, the former Ohio State standout can slide into the left tackle role, as he did with the Buckeyes.

Petit-Frere is not as refined and polished as some of the other top-tier tackle prospects in this class. However, he is still a good bet to become at least a serviceable tackle with a relatively high ceiling.

Projections on where Petit-Frere will land on draft day are all over the map. Some view him as an early day two pick while others project him more so in the fourth- or fifth-round range.

For Seattle, using one of their three top-41 picks on him is likely a reach, but any slot after that may be fair game.

Previous Seahawks NFL Draft Profiles

Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina | Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa | Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State | Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU | Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati | Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA | Cameron Thomas, EDGE, San Diego State | Trevor Penning, T, Northern Iowa | Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan | Abraham Lucas, T, Washington State | Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State | Boye Mafe, EDGE, Minnesota | Kingsley Enagbare, DE, South Carolina | Cade Otton, TE, Washington | Rasheed Walker, T, Penn State | Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State | Daniel Faalale, T, Minnesota | Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida | Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati | Charles Cross, T, Mississippi State | Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis | Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming | Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB, Alabama | Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah