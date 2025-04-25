Seahawks draft pick Grey Zabel celebrates in the most offensive lineman way imaginable
It's not too difficult to figure out why the Seattle Seahawks wanted Grey Zabel. Their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft fills an obvious need up front, where Seattle has a distinct lack of talent. In Zabel they are getting a classic offensive line prototype: the big, strong, Midwest nerd type that loves farming, family, football and drinking beer.
That's how Zabel said he would be celebrating tonight after getting drafted by the Seahawks, telling one beat reporter that he was about to dive in to a bunch of Busch Lights.
While he's burning through what we'll assume is a 30-pack of Busch Lights, he can finish the game of Settlers of Catan that he started with his family while watching the draft.
For the uninitiated, Settlers of Catan is what you play on a cold Midwestern night when all of your Texas Hold Em' money has gone towards 30-packs of Busch Light.
Zabel won't have to worry about that anymore. This year's 18th overall pick in the draft is set to make some $18.44 million over the course of his rookie contract. As a first-rounder the Seahawks can also control him for another season by picking up his fifth-year option. If Zabel is as good as advertised, they'll most likely want to extend him before that cap number hits the books in 2029, though.
