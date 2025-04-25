New Seahawks OL Grey Zabel comes with superb athletic scores
Making the right picks in the NFL draft is easier said than done. That said, teams can do a whole lot worse than targeting the best athletes at the positions where they need the most help. That's exactly what the Seattle Seahawks did last night, using their first-round pick (No. 18 overall) on NDSU offensive lineman Grey Zabel, who's the highest-ranked iOL prospect in this class.
Zabel has a Midwest mauler's kind of game, but he's far from a mindless run blocker. He's also an excellent pass protector and a high-level athlete with superb agility and explosiveness - especially for an offensive lineman. According to Kent Lee Platte's Relative Athletic Score, Zabel comes in at 9.49 out of 10.
There are some legitimate concerns about Zabel's size - even as he slides inside from mostly playing tackle in college. His hand size (9.5") and arm length (32") rank in the 24th and sixth percentiles, respectively.
That said, it would come as a surprise if Zabel can't make up for his shortcomings with the things that he does well on the field. The Seahawks are getting a damn-good lineman who enjoys the physical part of the game that's been missing from their offense for far too long. More than just a solid draft pick, Zabel is a culture-changer in the trenches for a team that desperately needs one.
