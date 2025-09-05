How Cooper Kupp is making a huge impact on Seattle Seahawks' operations
The Seattle Seahawks open the season on Sunday at home against the rival San Francisco 49ers. The team’s offense was renovated in a big way this offseason. Gone are Geno Smith, DK Metcalf, and Tyler Lockett, and enter new coordinator Klint Kubiak, 2024 Pro Bowl quarterback Sam Darnold (Vikings), and former division rival Cooper Kupp.
The eight-year veteran has had his issues staying on the field each of the past three seasons. Nevertheless, he apparently has already made an impact on Mike Macdonald’s club.
“The 37-year-old Macdonald,” explained Gregg Bell of The News Tribune, “was asked Wednesday what the 32-year-old wide receiver and former Eastern Washington University star has brought to the Seahawks…”
“Credibility,” answered Macdonald. “(But) probably the unspoken thing is, he’s been around the block, and he’s seen it done at a high level.”
That would be an understatement when it comes to his amazing 2021 season with the Los Angeles Rams. He amassed a mind-boggling 145 catches for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. Those reception and yardage numbers still rank second in NFL annals for a single season. He followed that up with 33 grabs for 478 yards and six scores in four postseason contests. Kupp was a first-team All-Pro and garnered Super Bowl MVP honors in the team’s 23-20 win over the Bengals (LVI) at SoFi Stadium.
Cooper Kupp is making a difference with the Seattle Seahawks
“He’s (an) independent thinker,” added Macdonald. “I just love that mentality of, ‘Hey, I know we do it like this, but why?’ Or we tweak it. Or, ‘We could make this little better. I’ve seen it like this and so.’ “But it’s always coming through the lens of respect and trying to do it the best way. And I think as a coach, if you have the same mentality, you can come up with some really great solutions. And I feel like we’ve done that several times since he’s been here. He’s been an asset to me. He’s been an asset to Klint. He’s been an asset to our offense. And he’s been an asset to our football team.”
Kupp would be an even bigger asset if he is able to stay on the field. He’s missed at least five games in each of the past three seasons, a big reason the Rams parted ways with the eight-year pro this offseason. If he can remain healthy, he will be an invaluable asset to Darnold as well.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks legend Richard Sherman shares surprising NFC West prediction
Seattle Seahawks give classy gesture for released practice squad players
Fantasy analyst calls Sam Darnold repeating 2024 success a ‘tough sell’
Julian Love on how Sam Darnold is making the Seahawks defense better