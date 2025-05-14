NFL analyst asks if Seahawks WR Cooper Kupp has anything left in the tank
He put together arguably the greatest season by a wide receiver in NFL history. In 2021, Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams—a third-round pick from Eastern Washington in 2017—led the National Football League in catches (145), receiving yards (1,947), and touchdown grabs (16) in 17 contests.
He followed that up with a legendary four-game postseason run, totaling 33 receptions for 478 yards and six scores—snaring at least one TD pass in each victory. Kupp earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors in ’21, and was named Super Bowl LVI as the Rams rallied to beat the Bengals, 23-20, at SoFi Stadium.
However, the eight-year pro has yet to recapture standout form as he’s been plagued by injuries the past three seasons. He’s missed a combined 18 games since 2022. Kupp has totaled 201 grabs for 2,259 yards and 17 TDs in 33 outings. The Rams parted ways with him this offseason, and the Seattle Seahawks grabbed him via a three-year, $45 million deal.
Adam Gretz of Yardbarker put together three burning questions for Mike Macdonald’s club in 2025. One concerned Kupp, who is part of an new-look Seattle offense.
“Swapping (Geno) Smith for (Sam) Darnold is not the only significant change for Seattle's offense,” explained Gretz. “The Seahawks also completely overhauled their wide receiver room by releasing long-time player Tyler Lockett and trading D.K. Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers…”
“Kupp was one of football's best and most productive wide receivers at his peak,” added Gretz. “But does he have enough left in the tank to be an impact player in a No. 2 role behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba? Not only will Kupp be 32 when the season begins, but he has battled through injuries over the past three seasons, and his production has significantly declined when he has been on the field. The Seahawks roster will certainly look different during the 2025 season. Whether or not it is better remains to be seen.”
Perhaps Kupp’s biggest contribution in 2025 could be his playoff experience. While he missed the team’s 2018 Super Bowl run, the eight-year performer has nine postseason games on his resume. Of course, that’s provided he is healthy come playoff time.
