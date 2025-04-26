All Seahawks

Scouting report for Seattle Seahawks’ third-round pick QB Jalen Milroe

Mike Macdonald’s Seattle Seahawks has added some serious talent the past two days. That continued with their electric fourth selection of the 2025 NFL draft.

Dec 31, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) drops back to pass against the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter during the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks have five more selections on Day 3 of this NFL draft. It may be hard to top what general manager John Schneider has done so far. Mike Macdonald’s team added North Dakota State offensive lineman Grey Zabel on Day 1. In the second round, enter South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori, and tight end Elijah Arroyo from the University of Miami.

If new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak was excited about the additions of Zabel and Arroyo, one can only wonder what he has in mind for the club’s newest toy via the third round?

It was during his final two seasons with the Crimson Tide, quarterback Jalen Milroe opened a lot of eyes. In a combined 26 games, he threw for 5,178 yards, 39 scores and 17 interceptions—11 of those picks this past season. Milroe also ran for 1,257 yards and an amazing 32 touchdowns. He offers quite the change of pace compared to new Seahawks’ quarterback Sam Darnold.

This from NFL.com's Lance Zierlein. “Milroe is an explosive athlete who is very capable outside the pocket, but he lacks accuracy, touch and decision-making when he’s inside the pocket. A lack of anticipation and timing leads to interceptions and contested throws to intermediate areas of the field. He has an NFL arm, but he might need to fine-tune his footwork and delivery to improve accuracy on all three levels. He can get through his reads when he’s confident and feels protected but becomes predictable and easier for defenses to manipulate when he’s rattled.

“He’s built like a WILL linebacker, runs like a receiver and is a threat to hit the home run on called runs and scrambles. Milroe was a much better deep-ball passer in 2023, but his 2024 regression makes it harder to project success from the pocket at a high enough rate to become a capable NFL starter.”

Zierlein wrapped up his scouting report with this. “A strong arm and elite speed will have teams intrigued, but if he doesn’t make it as a starter, it’s incumbent upon his team to find a way to get the ball in his hands with packaged plays.”

