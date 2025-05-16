PFF names Seahawks' most underrated player ahead of 2025 NFL season
The Seattle Seahawks defense is loaded with talent at all three levels, and it has only gotten better since the 2025 NFL draft. Despite using nine of their 11 picks on offensive players, the Seahawks still landed talented South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori in the second round.
Emmanwori has a bright future and should have a role this season, but some around the league seem to be forgetting about veteran safety Julian Love.
The former fourth-round pick signed with Seattle as a free agent in 2023 and posted a career-high four interceptions. After inking a three-year extension with the Seahawks last offseason, Love added three more interceptions in 2024.
While he doesn't get much recognition around the league, Pro Football Focus gave Love a little love in a new feature. The 26-year-old was named the Seahawks' most underrated player by PFF's Jonathon Macri.
"Love came through with a career year in 2024 as a seemingly perfect fit in Mike MacDonald’s defense, which led to a more complete showing," wrote Macri. "Love finished sixth at the position in PFF overall grade (81.2) and was one of only two safeties (Kyle Hamilton) to rank in the top 10 in PFF run-defense grade (89.5) and PFF coverage grade (76.1) this past season."
The Seahawks have a talented secondary, and it could be even better this season now that they've signed veteran edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence. Creating more pressure up front will only make things easier on the back end.
Since entering the league in 2019, Love has recorded 356 solo tackles, 12 interceptions, six forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.
The veteran safety is under contract for three more seasons, which is good news for Seattle's defense going forward.
