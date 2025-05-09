Sam Darnold on notice as Seahawks QB Jalen Milroe named among NFL rookies most likely to steal a vet's job
Could there be quite the case of déjà vu in the Pacific Northwest this offseason? Back in 2012, the Seattle Seahawks took a gamble on little-used Packers’ backup quarterback Matt Flynn, signing him to a three-year, $26 million deal. A month later in the NFL draft, Seattle used a third-round pick on quarterback Russell Wilson. The latter beat out Flynn for the starting job, and the rest is history. Flynn never started a game for Pete Carroll’s team, and a year later was traded to the Raiders.
Recently, Vinny Iyer of The Sporting News picked out a dozen rookies who could unseat a starter entering the season. Included on his list was Seahawks’ 2025 third-round pick and former University of Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe. This offseason, Seattle signed rejuvenated Sam Darnold, who enjoyed a Pro Bowl campaign with the Vikings this past season.
“Milroe is the wildest card in this group.” explained Iyer, “given the Seahawks traded Geno Smith and signed Sam Darnold to a three-year, $100.5 million deal. Darnold is earning $37.5 million guaranteed for the 2025 season, so it would suggest he starts this year with the team having an out next offseason.
“But there’s no reason for Klint Kubiak and Seattle’s new offensive coaching staff to not get a good long look at Milroe, even if it would not be designated as a competition vs. Darnold. Darnold has the clear edge from experience and working with Kubiak with the 49ers in 2023, but he also can’t provide the athletic dual-threat element Milroe can.
In his final two seasons with the Crimson Tide, the talented Milroe threw for a 5,676 yards and 39 touchdowns (17 interceptions), plus ran for 1,257 yards and 32 scores. Intriguing numbers, to say the least.
“It’s a long shot for the Seahawks to be so open-minded to give Milroe a full-fledged shot,” added Iyer, “but there’s still a chance that Milroe can manifest all of his talent to make this Russell Wilson-over-Matt Flynn all over again 13 years later. Milroe is doing what he can to advance his growth as a passer, and the Seahawks don’t see him being anything other than a straight-up quarterback who can also be an explosive runner.
“Darnold is the much better bet to hold the job, but he has to be feeling a little uncomfortable based on the draft capital the Seahawks used on Milroe’s all-around talent.”
Let the intrigue begin.
