NFL free agency: PFF says Seahawks should target recently-released 29-TD WR
The Seattle Seahawks released Tyler Lockett and traded DK Metcalf this offseason. With two of their top three wide receivers gone, they signed veterans Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling in free agency. In the NFL draft, they waited until Round 5 to address the position, taking Tory Horton out of Colorado State at No. 166 overall. The only other rookie addition was Ricky White III, an undrafted free agent out of UNLV.
While they have Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the Seahawks' receiving corps is still far from dangerous. That's why Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus believes they should target Gabe Davis, who was recently released by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
MORE: Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker ranked among most 'overvalued' in fantasy football
Cameron says the Seahawks have options in the slot with Smith-Njigba, Kupp, and rookie tight end Elijah Arroyo. What they lack, however, are players who can win on the boundary, which is why he says Davis makes sense.
"It would be a prudent move for Seattle to target another outside receiving threat for the rotation, and recently released Gabe Davis may provide that answer. Although he struggled in 2024 with Jacksonville, Davis charted in the 82nd percentile in PFF receiving grade over his four seasons in Buffalo."
MORE: NFL draft expert doesn't see Jalen Milroe in special packages for Seahawks
Davis failed to live up to expectations in 2024, finishing with 239 yards and two touchdowns on 20 receptions. Before that season, he was one of the more dangerous deep threats, giving the Buffalo Bills 2,730 yards and 27 touchdowns on 163 receptions.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Former Seahawks quarterback named ‘the next Sam Darnold’
Seattle Seahawks waive a pair of UDFAs, including a fan favorite
Where does the Seahawks defense rank after the 2025 NFL draft?
Rival GM shares hilarious story about Seahawks’ hotel situation