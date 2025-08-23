NFL analyst predicts when Jalen Milroe could see first start for Seattle Seahawks
So far we haven't gotten to see much of Seattle Seahawks rookie quarterback Jalen Milroe this preseason. That will change today when Milroe starts against the Green Bay Packers - and according to head coach Mike Macdonald he's going to play the entire game.
This will be a great opportunity for Milroe to learn and show what he can do over a full four quarters. However, it's a far cry from the typical experience of starting a game in the regular season, when a quarterback has an entire week to practice with the first-string offense. It's also something else all together to face a starting NFL defense as opposed to the third-stringers and scrubs that Milroe is likely to face today.
So, when will we see Milroe make his actual first start as a pro? It's impossible to say at this point, but James Dator at SB Nation foresees a scenario where Milroe could get onto the field around Week 10 or so - if Sam Darnold doesn't live up to expectations.
Jalen Milroe first start prediction
"Milroe might technically be third on the depth chart right now, but he also feels like the most exciting quarterback on the roster at the moment. If Darnold doesn’t live up to expectations, then it feels like there’s a very real chance we could see Milroe get some starts around Week 10 or so..."
A glance at the team's 2025 schedule shows the Seahawks will be hosting the Arizona Cardinals that week, followed by road trips against the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans.
While it's in the ballpark, we think a better projected starting point for Milroe would be the preceding week against the Washington Commanders. For one thing, that game will be Seattle's first coming out of the bye week, which would give Milroe a critical extra week of pratice.
For another, Washington had a surprisingly-mediore defense for a Dan Quinn-coached team last season, ranking 20th in yards allowed and 18th in scoring defense. Arizona was better in both departments.
A softer landing would be ideal for Milroe, who will need to build his confidence in his first real NFL game - which can often be a jarring experience for any rookie, even ones who see a lot of snaps during the preseason.
All that being said, if things go well for the Seahawks Milroe probably won't start a single game this season - absent a minor injury for Sam Darnold. In that case, it's probably best that Drew Lock starts instead, as he gives the Seahawks a better chance to win any one particular game.
However, if Darnold suffers a major season-ending injury or if the Seahawks find themselves far behind in the playoff race going into their bye week, then it makes more sense to start Milroe the rest of the year and give him as much experience as possible.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Leonard Williams calls out injured Packers for jawing at Seahawks
5 biggest takeaways from a chippy Seahawks-Packers joint practice
Seahawks defense with ‘all the ingredients’ ranked No. 1 in NFL
Seahawks insider suggests Zach Charbonnet may seize RB1 role