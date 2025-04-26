Jalen Milroe highlights: Top plays for new Seattle Seahawks quarterback
The Seattle Seahawks took a massive swing in Round 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft, with team legend Shaun Alexander announcing the selection of former Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe. He lacks polish and has some accuracy issues, but there isn't a single quarterback in this draft, Cameron Ward included, that has more upside. Milroe's physical traits and his athletic abilities make him an unbelievably intriguing option on a Seahawks roster devoid of a longterm starter.
With Sam Darnold in the building, Milroe can afford to take his time and develop. If the coaching staff can help him work on his mechanics and improve on his accuracy, Milroe could hit an insanely high ceiling in his NFL career.
Milroe is completely and entirely untapped potential. If someone, somehow, can harness the potential and mold it into an organized, consistent product, Milroe could honestly push to be one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. The upside is that high. The problem is that he is so erratic, lacks anticipation, and often has to see the throw open before ripping it.
But, if Seattle can start by introducting Milroe in some specific packages as a rookie to utilize his legs, much like the Ravens did with rookie Jackson, and then commit to building their offense around Milroe's strengths while working with him to work on his weaknesses, they could have something special.
Jackson and Josh Allen are two of the four best quarterbacks in the NFL depending on who you ask. Both of them entered the league with massive question marks, including accuracy and consistency concerns, while draped in athletic upside.
At 6-foot-2, 217 lbs, Milroe posted a 4.40 40-yard dash. After drafting a nasty offensive guard in Grey Zabel that can certainly block in the run game, perhaps the Seahawks offense will begin to resemble that of the Ravens over the next couple seasons.
