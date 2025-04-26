2025 NFL draft: Seahawks use Geno Smith pick on Alabama QB Jalen Milroe
Last month the Seattle Seahawks stunned the NFL world when they traded Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders for a third-round pick (No. 92 overall). Tonight, they used that pick on one of the top-five quarterback prospects in this draft class; Alabama's Jalen Milroe.
Milroe (6-foot-2, 219 pounds) was generally ranked fourth in this class at quarterback going in, behind Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart and Shedeur Sanders - who is as-yet unselected as the third round comes to a close. Milroe qualifies as a pretty big surprise for the Seahawks - who already had a loaded quarterback room with four names on it after re-signing Drew Lock.
Milroe offers some tantalyzing traits at the quarterback position. In addition to the requisite big arm that the Seahawks always look for in their QBs, Milroe is one of the best rushing quarterbacks to enter the NFL in recent years, with some scouts claiming he has both the power of Cam Newton and the speed of Lamar Jackson.
However he did it, Milroe posted some exceptional rushing numbers in college, including 1,577 yards and 33 touchdowns while averaging 4.2 yards per attempt. As a passer he posted just over 6,000 yards, completed 64.3% of his throws and totaled 45 touchdowns to go with 20 interceptions.
As to where he fits in a crowded Seattle QB room, our best guess is that he'll fit snugly between Drew Lock and Sam Howell at the No. 3 spot. For now Milroe is a developmental quarterback prospect - but if things don't go well with Sam Darnold in 2025 he might have a chance to compete for a starting role down the line.
