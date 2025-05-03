Jalen Milroe thrilled by welcome from Seahawks legends Shaun Alexander, Matt Hasselbeck
Most 22 year olds do not come into the NFL as fully mature adults. In many cases they still have a lot of growing up to do, to say nothing of how much they have to develop as players. While the latter definitely applies to former Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, so far we've heard nothing but glowing reviews as to how Milroe has conducted himself both during the pre-draft process and after the Seattle Seahawks took him late in the third round.
Above everything else, Milroe has been incredibly respectful and understanding about his role and how much work he has to do in order to potentially earn Seattle's starting quarterback job. The appearance he made on NFL Network yesterday offered more of the same, which included shoutouts to Seahawks legends Shaun Alexander and Matt Hasselbeck. Watch.
This is great stuff, and something you'd expect to hear from a 10-year veteran rather than a rookie who has yet to play a single snap at this level.
Milroe's game is as-yet pretty raw and he probably won't start a game this coming season no matter what happens, but Sam Darnold will have to stay on his toes in order to keep the Seahawks' QB1 job in the long run.
