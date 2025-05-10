Rise of star WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba named Seahawks’ best reason to be optimistic
For the most part, Mike Macdonald’s first season as Pete Carroll’s successor in the Pacific Northwest was a positive. The Seattle Seahawks won 10 games, including six of their final eight contests. Unfortunately, that wasn’t enough to reach the playoffs as the team lost out of an NFC West title to the Los Angeles Rams via a tiebreaker.
Now it’s a new year, and GM John Schneider has had a busy offseason revamping the roster. The biggest change comes from behind center, where Sam Darnold takes over for Geno Smith.
Earlier this week, Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports gave his thoughts on the 32 NFL teams and a reason for each to be optimistic. He pointed to two-year wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who comes off a Pro Bowl campaign. “It’s a new day in the Seattle Seahawks’ wide receiver room. This offseason, the club moved on from DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, who had been the mainstays at the position. Even after Seattle added Cooper Kupp in free agency, those prior moves are a ringing endorsement of Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who will now be the clear-cut WR1. "
“Last season,” added Sullivan, “Smith-Njigba had a breakout campaign where he tied a franchise record with 100 receptions to go along with 1,130 yards receiving and six touchdowns. While he’ll have a new quarterback in Sam Darnold, seeing how Smith-Njigba performs with even more of the offense revolving around him should be fun.”
The former Ohio State Buckeye and 20th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft made big strides after a strong rookie season. In his first year in the NFL, he played in all 17 games but made just three starts. He was targeted 93 times and caught 63 passes for 628 yards and four scores, with his catch percentage a respectable 67.7 percent. In 2024, he again played in all 17 contests and made 16 starts in 17 contests—targeted a team-high 137 times. With 100 catches, Smith-Njigba’s reception percentage improved to an impressive 73.0 percent.
The 23-yar-old-performer could be the key component for a team looking to win its first NFC West title since 2020, and first postseason victory since 2019.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Former Seahawks quarterback named ‘the next Sam Darnold’
Seattle Seahawks waive a pair of UDFAs, including a fan favorite
Where does the Seahawks defense rank after the 2025 NFL draft?
Rival GM shares hilarious story about Seahawks’ hotel situation