Seahawks may have found another explosive offensive weapon on Day 3 of draft

General manager John Schneider has made a lot of renovations to Seattle's wide receiver room. He may have also found another playmaker in the fifth round.

Russell Baxter

Nov 11, 2023; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams wide receiver Tory Horton (14) reacts to a call during the second quarter against the San Diego State Aztecs at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-Imagn Images
Here’s an interesting exercise by a football writer. Brandon Austin of Pro Football Sports Network cited one rookie per NFL team that could “exceed expectations.” To be clear, his picks involve players drafted in the third round or lower. When it came to the Seahawks, who entered the draft with 10 picks and wound up selecting 11 performers, Austin’s choice was former University of Nevada/turned Colorado State wide receiver Tory Horton. He was the second of Schneider’s three fifth-round picks, and the 166th overall selection.

“The Seattle Seahawks’ offense will look significantly different in 2025 after replacing Geno Smith with Sam Darnold. They also moved on from DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, adding Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling in their place. With so many new faces, Kupp and Jaxon Smith-Njigba should be considered the only locks.

“Tory Horton might not be the most polished receiver among this year’s prospects,” added Austin, “but his knack for stretching the field and creating big plays offers insight into his potential with the Seahawks. Before a knee injury cut short his 2024 season, Horton consistently demonstrated the qualities of a deep threat, utilizing his speed and natural ability to track the ball.”

Tory Horton
Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Colorado State wideout Tory Horton (WO21) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After back-to-back seasons of more than 1,100 receiving yards in 2022 and ’23 with the Rams—as well a combined 167 catches and 16 touchdowns—Horton was limited to six games this past season before going down with the aforementioned knee injury. He recently sat out the team’s rookie minicamp, but keep in mind that the speedster ran at 4.41 at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.

“While Horton may not be an elite technician capable of running the full route tree,” stated Austin, “he provides instant explosiveness as a vertical threat. He can stretch the field and compel defenses to respect his speed on every rep.”

It’s also worth noting that in each of his three seasons at Colorado State, Horton returned a punt for a touchdown.

Published
Russell Baxter
RUSSELL BAXTER

Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.