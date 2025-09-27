Jaxon Smith-Njigba doesn't hold back on opinion of Seattle Seahawks' defense
So far, so good for the Seattle Seahawks four games into the 2025 season. If not for a couple of bad breaks and untimely lapses they might even be 4-0 going into their mini-bye week. Offensively, they have transitioned nicely from Geno Smith to Sam Darnold and company. On special teams they've gone from terrible to terrific over night.
Seattle's defense is really what this team can hang their hat on, though. Head coach Mike Macdonald has done his part in molding this group into an elite unit. After Thursday night's win in Arizona, star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba handed out some rare praise for that defense, per Seattle Sports radio.
JSN on Seahawks' defense
“I know they’re going to hold it down,” wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba said. “We’re very confident in them. Feel like they’re the best in the world.”
The numbers through four games for this group are very strong, if not quite best in the world stuff.
As far as traditional stats go, the Seahawks are tied with the Chiefs at 11th in fewest yards allowed per game and they rank fourth in points allowed per game. Seattle is third in takeaways, third in sacks and sixth in passer rating allowed.
Meanwhile, Pro Football Focus has their overall defense graded out as the seventh-best in the league, including fourth in run defense, 12th in pass rushing and 17th in coverage. Seattle's defense ranks fifth in total EPA and10th in success rate.
While these are all solid numbers, you can bet Macdonald isn't satisfied. With a few tweaks here and there and maybe a subtraction of one underperforming cornerback, this could yet be the best defense in the NFL this season.
