Random Seahawks fans are practically begging John Schneider to address offensive line
It's not easy being in any public-facing position in this business. Even some of the greatest competitors of all time can have their judgment questioned by random fans. Sometimes it's fair, though. Everyone has bad takes, busted favorites and predictions that don't pan out from time to time. That applies to bloggers, reporters and every level of executive in the NFL.
For example, Bill Belichick is the most-successful coach in league history and he couldn't draft a wide receiver if his life depended on it - one of several reasons why he's no longer with the New England Patriots and why they just dramatically overpaid for Stefon Diggs.
For the Seattle Seahawks their big blind spot has always been the offensive line, at least as long as John Schneider has been their general manage
Somehow things are worse than ever for this unit - and the failure to really address it in free agency qualifies as a significant failure. Now the team has no choice but to draft to try to improve this unit and given their history their chances are not great.
It's gotten so bad that Schneider is apparently being confronted in public by random fans who are practically begging him to do something about the offensive line. Observe.
In free agency the Seahawks have swung and missed on Will Fries, Teven Jenkins, Garrett Bradbury, Dillon Radunz and a few other offensive linemen they've shown interested in, practically all of whom have since signed with other teams.
As far as draft options go, right now all signs point to Seattle using the 18th overall pick on NDSU lineman Grey Zabel, who could line up at several different spots but best projects as a left guard.
