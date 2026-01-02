NFL analyst predicts close finish between the Seahawks and 49ers

Most of the predictions we're seeing for Saturday's massive showdown between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers call for a close game either way and CBS' Jared Dubin is no exception.

Unfortunately for the 13-3 Seahawks, he sees the 49ers coming out on top of this one.

With not only the NFC West division title but also the conferences top seed and the bye that comes with it on the line, Dubin sees the red-hot recent run for Brock Purdy and the 49er offense as just too much to overcome, even for Seattle's outstanding defense led by head coach and defensive play-caller Mike Macdonald.

CBS ANALYST JARED DUBIN PREDICTS 49ers 30, Seahawks 27

"San Francisco won this game early in the season, and that was before the Niners got on the roll they are on right now, where the offense is firing on all cylinders. Couple that with the fact that the Seattle offense hasn't been nearly as efficient or explosive as of late as it was earlier in the year, and I find it hard to believe that the Seahawks are going to go into Santa Clara and come away with the victory. Especially if George Kittle is good to go, I like the 49ers -- even though their defense probably lets Seattle's offense also get back on track. " Jared Dubin, CBS

Nov 17, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (55) sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Considering some of the lousy defenses the 49ers have faced the second half of the season this feels like a possible case of underestimating Macdonald and his defensive acumen. While the 49ers came away with a 17-10 win when these two teams met back in week one, the Seahawks pressured Purdy at the highest rate he's ever faced while forcing him into two interceptions in that game. With future Hall of Fame left tackle Trent Williams trending towards not playing in this one due to an injured hamstring, this could be a prediction Dubin regrets when the final whistle blows Saturday night in Santa Clara.

